Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Misty Quigley on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets continues to be one of the most fascinating characters to watch on television. This is especially the case in Season 2, Episode 5, when Misty's best friend Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) becomes the most recent Yellowjacket to be added to the body count. After starting a friendship with junior varsity player Crystal at the start of Season 2, the teenage Misty (Samantha Hanratty) gains the confidence to be her out-of-the-ordinary self. However, the friendship goes sour when Misty and Crystal are in the woods, near the edge of a cliff, telling their deepest and darkest secrets to each other. Crystal even reveals that her real name was actually Kristen, saying that she did not want to correct the team's misunderstanding after they had dubbed her "Crystal the Pistol."

Revelations lead to Misty feeling comfortable enough to share her biggest secret yet: she had destroyed the airplane's emergency transmitter back in Season 1 after gaining respect from the other girls after the crash, which is most likely the reason they had not been rescued yet. Once Misty realizes that Crystal was disturbed by the secret, and her attempt to backtrack does not work, Misty accidentally backs her off the cliff's edge. While Misty was not directly to blame, she did threaten Crystal's life if she ever told anyone about what she did. Misty has already displayed very questionable behavior, but this incident could be a breaking point with the character and the rest of the Yellowjackets.

RELATED: 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Doesn't Know What To Do With Taissa

The (Relative) Calm Before Misty and Crystal's Storm

Image via Showtime

The most intriguing part of Yellowjackets is watching the characters in the 1990s and their present-day counterparts be woven together, allowing viewers to understand why they are who they are. Arguably the most compelling to watch is Misty, who was the equipment manager of the Yellowjackets soccer team rather than a player on the field. Back at her New Jersey high school, Misty was constantly teased and was the typical target in a school environment. In addition to the bullying, Misty is set up as dangerous from the beginning. At the end of Season 1, Episode 1, viewers briefly see her watch a rat drown in her pool with a slight look of intrigue. In the same episode, her older self (played by Christina Ricci), now a nurse, retaliates against a patient under her care by withholding her pain medication. With her sense of power being taken away by her peers in high school, it is apparent that the character was starting to gravitate toward the other extreme.

This dynamic changes once everyone becomes stranded in the wilderness, and Misty is given the opportunity to prove herself in their new environment. The group still sees her as an oddball, but they also realized that she was an asset and could not deny her survival skills. The biggest example of this is when Coach Ben's (Steven Krueger) leg gets stuck underneath debris, and she saves his life by severing his leg. In this environment, Misty tries to connect with her fellow survivors. Despite her best efforts, she still remains disliked among the girls. That is, until she connects with Crystal. The two bond over their love for performing and musical theatre, which is proven to still be a part of Misty's life. In Season 2, Episode 4, Misty hesitantly admits to being a fan of the genre while in the car with Walter (Elijah Wood). Viewers now know why it seems to be a sore subject for her when he asked to pick the music.

The Significance of Misty’s Friendship With Crystal

Crystal's unapologetic, bubbly personality gives Misty permission to be herself. This dynamic shines through at teenage Shauna's (Sophie Nelisse) baby shower, in which Misty's gift to the almost-mother was a monologue from Steel Magnolias about a mother losing her child. This is typical Misty behavior to choose such a specific gift and not read the room. But, she is still encouraged by Crystal, with the JV player using her arms as a screen for Misty's performance. The girls initially watched in discomfort, yet Crystal was in awe. By the end of the scene, many of the girls were impressed, while Crystal got emotional and was cheering the loudest. Even in the present, none of the women validate or stick by Misty the way Crystal did. The two sing with each other and Crystal encouraged Misty to express herself, teaching her to command a room rather than listen to people's opinions. This connection between the two girls makes Crystal's tragic death even more difficult to witness.

While Misty is not directly to blame for the fall, she still threatened Crystal's life. At the same time, she was almost entirely powerless. She did not intentionally kill Crystal but was rather made to watch her first friend die after a situation escalated. Once she revealed her secret, she lost control of the situation. Misty did try to revive her in a dark-comedic moment, giving the overtly dead Crystal the Heimlich while singing "Stayin' Alive," a memory that obviously haunts her older self, when she quickly turned off the song when it comes on the radio.

The Effects of Crystal’s Death on Misty

Image via Showtime

Once she returns to the cabin after the incident, Misty explains Crystal's absence by saying she lost her in the snowstorm. While the girls have bought this story so far, it is yet unclear if anyone finds out about Crystal later on, or about the emergency transmitter. The accumulation of secrets and bad deeds seems to already isolate Misty from the rest of the group. Even if the girls never find out what really happened with Crystal's death, knowing she will not be able to confide in them without potentially losing them contributes to her inevitable isolation, damning her to seclusion from the people she wants to be friends with. She carries the responsibility for Crystal's death and the knowledge that she has the power to take things too far.

The death now opens up a new perspective on Misty's attitude towards her friends and other relationships, as she would rather be disliked than lose people at her own fault. This is displayed by her hiding a camera in adult Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) motel room in present day. When she sees that Natalie is about to relapse and potentially overdose, Misty runs in and stops that from happening. It is also evident from the show's start that Misty lacks a certain confidence and is more removed from the girls during adulthood. They write her off both behind her back and to her face while she continues to attempt connections with them. Even though they push her away, this does not stop her from doing whatever it takes to save her friends, such as killing Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) to protect the survivors and their shared story. As an adult, Misty is still looking for validation from her peers while also searching for a connection similar to the one she had with Crystal.

Where Can Misty Go From Here?

Image via Showtime

It is difficult to call Misty a villain, despite what viewers have seen so far. She does not necessarily lack empathy, and even willingly enters adult Lottie's (Simone Kessell) cult to help Natalie, yet her impulsive nature and God complex is what led to an entire group of people being stranded in the wilderness for 19 months. The hesitancy to label her as a bad person could also be the result of Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty's performances.

There is also the fact that out of all the Yellowjackets who are still alive, Misty is the only one confirmed to be a part of the group wearing animal skins at the start of the show, led by the presumed leader donned with antlers we saw in Season 1. On top of that, she seemed exhilarated to be a part of it. It is clear that we have not seen the end of the havoc Misty will wreak before their rescue, as well as her actions as an adult. It is especially unnerving to think how a teenage Misty will handle the loss of her best friend and while not being able to tell anyone, and what will happen now that she does not have anyone in her corner. When Misty reveals to Crystal her fascination with the ability to become someone else, Crystal responds, "It's not that hard." It is entirely possible that Misty is putting on an act and fooling everyone, including the viewers.