Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 4.While the main cast of the adult timeline of Yellowjackets has remained fairly constant, there are some key changes in Season 2. For starters, Adam (Peter Gadiot) is dead, a victim of Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) suspicions and killer impulses. Season 2 has also introduced the adult versions of Lottie (Simone Kessell) and Van (Lauren Ambrose), who also survived the horrors of the wilderness. Finally, Nat might have found a friend in Lisa (Nicole Maines), the young cultist who seems determined to support her. However, the most exciting addition to Season 2 is Elijah Wood’s Walter, an amateur investigator who gets dangerously close to Misty (Christina Ricci). And while Wood’s first appearance in Yellowjackets might have been ominous, Season 2, Episode 4 proves Walter and Misty are a match made in paranoid heaven.

Walter and Misty Are Disturbingly Alike

Image via Showtime

In the Season 2 premiere, we only listen to Wood’s voice as Misty reads the comments left on her beloved Citizen Detective forum by a user named “PuttingtheSICKinForensics.” The user is trying to solve the mystery of Adam’s death, but since Misty is such a loyal friend, she uses her social credit in the Citizen Detective community to dismiss every “PuttingtheSICKinForensics” supposition. The most disturbing part of this interaction is realizing that the mysterious user is right about Adam being killed by a secret girlfriend and how he has the power to break into other people’s bank accounts to expose their expenses history. So, just like Misty, “PuttingtheSICKinForensics” is smart, resourceful, and unwilling to abide by the law when it comes to doing what he thinks is justice.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Yellowjackets reinforced “PuttingtheSICKinForensics” as Misty’s true nemesis. After getting tired of being attacked by Misty on the Citizen Detective forum, “PuttingtheSICKinForensics” tracks her down and pays her a visit at work, pretending to look for a nursing home for his elderly mother. He also leaves a mysterious message that can only be read with UV light. On the note, “PuttingtheSICKinForensics” reveals he’ll pretend to be an FBI agent and wants Misty to join him. It could be a threatening sight since the mysterious user seems even better equipped than Misty to do illegal investigations. However, the way Walter writes the note shows signs of affection. After all, the note asks if “Agent Quigley” wants to join, in reference to one Agent 86 episode in which Bill Dana plays the honorable CIA agent.

When Misty meets Walter at his boat, it becomes clear that the cat-and-mouse game is just the man’s strange way of showing he likes Misty. The Citizen Detective forum is part of their identity, so it makes sense for Walter to reach out using tools they both understand. And when he’s forced to question Randy (Jeff Holman) alone, Walter accepts to break the law again and follow Misty’s orders. Yes, it’s quite evident to Walter that Misty is lying about Adam. Even so, he seems genuinely interested in helping Misty find Natalie (Juliette Lewis).

In the latest episode of Yellowjackets, we learn more about Walter. He’s a millionaire with a metal plaque on his head with disgusting eating habits — coffee and mustard, seriously? However, his idiosyncrasies fit perfectly with Misty’s. When they find shelter for the evening, the screen splits in two, showing how both wannabe detectives search their room with UV lights, look for hidden cameras and bugs, and do everything to ensure they are not being watched. Misty and Walter are broken in a similar fashion, which means they should be together. So, as much as Yellowjackets keeps grabbing our attention by introducing unexpected plot twists, it would be better if Walter and Misty could just live the obvious romance the series has been teasing.

'Yellowjackets' Should Make Walter and Misty an Item

Image via Showtime

Ever since she was a child, Misty has been craving attention. Misty knows people don’t like her, so she overcompensates by becoming the most helpful person ever. And while Misty is capable of doing horrible things, we can’t help but pity her for the way she mistakes abuse for love. Even the friends she holds dearest in the whole world, the adult Yellowjackets survivors, only reach out to Misty when they want to use her disturbing skills. Likewise, Misty only began to be treated as a person in the woods when the survivors realized she was the only one who knew how to get by in the wilderness. In short, Misty is searching for love and friendship but is frequently being used and disposed of by everyone around her. That doesn’t help with her unstable mental health, as it pushes Misty to do more unethical things just to keep her supposed friends close by.

So far, Walter has acted in the opposite way with Misty. He’s not trying to use her for her skills. On the contrary, he wants to be of use to her. Walter also seems to deeply admire Misty’s ability to solve crimes. And since they both share a similar disregard for the legality, we could guess Walter would be ready to accept Misty even if (when?) he discovers the whole truth about what happened in the wilderness and what she did to keep Shauna away from jail. What is true love if not the ability to overlook each other’s flaws? Even more, isn’t love this beautiful feeling that makes us see supposed flaws as strengths?

Yes, Walter could be a wolf in sheep's clothes, waiting for the right moment to strike. But Misty needs someone in her life with whom she can really share her passion. By now, it’s clear that the rest of the Yellowjackets survivors won’t be there for her when needed the most, so maybe Walter can be her best opportunity to live a fulfilling life. Despite her obvious issues, some of us would like Misty to find happiness, and by realizing there’s someone out there who can fully support her, maybe she’ll even learn how to trust other people. Plus, keeping Wood around is definitely a bonus since the star has a knack for playing disturbed characters — Sin City and Maniac, just to cite a few. This is Yellowjackets, and we can never know for sure where the series will take us next. But whatever may come, we hope Misty and Walter can grow closer together.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.