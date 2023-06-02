Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets.The Wilderness is a force not to be reckoned with in Yellowjackets. The Season 2 finale showed us a little more of what went on during the 1996 timeline as the survivors continued to struggle through their first winter. In search of a leader and some semblance of hope, the need for a functioning “Antler Queen” became necessary. Earlier, we saw what happens when someone pulls out the Queen of Hearts card with the eyes crossed out. That turned out to be Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), who was intended to become the sacrifice to the Wilderness. Instead of her, it was Javi (Luciano Leroux) whose life ended up being offered. Natalie’s survival ended up being enough for a recovering Lottie (Courtney Eaton) to believe that the forces that be had chosen her as the leader. The finale saw Natalie receive the honor of Antler Queen, meaning the rest of the group will be turning to her when Season 3 kicks off.

Natalie isn’t someone who followed Lottie’s ways, so this dramatic shift will either make a believer out of her or be what starts her downfall. There’s reason to believe that she won’t be the last to hold the title, so will her rein go smoothly (probably not) or will she struggle with this new position (more likely)? Adding to the dynamic of Natalie now serving in this role is that the finale also revealed her present-day fate: death. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that within minutes of showing a young Natalie receiving her new duty, the episode dropped its biggest twist by killing off adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) by way of Misty’s poison-filled needle. Yellowjackets is calculated in its ways, so this may be suggesting that Natalie’s time as Antler Queen won’t be all sunshine and rainbows.

This is All New Territory for Natalie in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

Natalie certainly has lived up to the label of provider out in the woods. She and Travis (Kevin Alves) are the ones who hunt and provide food when the conditions warrant it. If not for them, who knows if the group would have lasted this long? Natalie also is one of the few who aren’t fully sold on the supernatural forces that Lottie seems to be conjuring up. While some like Van (Liv Hewson), Mari (Alexa Barajas), and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) have taken Lottie’s messaging as gospel, the whole Antler Queen situation is something Natalie likely never foresaw coming her way. That’s why this storyline has all the makings of trouble for her.

We know that the survivors still have about a year left in the wilderness, which means one more winter. It’s unlikely that Natalie will remain in power the rest of the way especially with someone like Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) actually wanting to be in charge. What ends up happening obviously remains to be seen, but when looking at we do know, this could be where Natalie’s struggles as an adult begin. We saw Natalie attempt to take her own life in Season 1. We know she has battled addiction. The loss of Travis in the present-day timeline also sets her back, but she had already been down a dark path before that. Perhaps this is the moment when that darkness comes to light.

Shauna Won’t Make It Easy for Natalie

Lines will be drawn. The Season 2 finale showed Shauna upset that it wasn’t her who was chosen to be Antler Queen, writing in her journal about why she wasn’t picked and how she feels invisible. Shauna doesn’t take things lightly, nor is she one to hold back her words or aggression, which means at some point this riff (even if Natalie isn’t aware of it) will come to a head.

Taking a dive into theory corner, there’s reason to believe that there will be a split at some point. This is supported in the opening sequence of Season 1 when a select few who are donning animal fur appear to have formed a cannibalistic cult. There are five members shown (one of which we know to be Misty) but we also know that more than five made it back home. If a split were to happen, it’s likely due to the Antler Queen mythology between the believers and non-believers or between Team Shauna and Team Natalie. Being the leader comes with even more pressure, and Natalie doesn’t quite seem built for the moment as she still seems to have a glimmer of sanity left in her.

The Whole Ben Situation Will Test Natalie

There’s a lot we don’t know about Natalie’s tenure as Antler Queen, but one thing that will almost certainly be dealt with will be the ramifications of the cabin fire. There's still the question of whether Ben (Steven Krueger) may have a hand in setting the house ablaze. He may feel comfort in knowing that he has a place he can hide out in during the winter (and from this group) but it’s unlikely he won’t be caught. When that happens, Natalie will have a major decision. What will make it difficult for her is her connection with Ben. The two have always had an understanding with each other that the coach hasn’t had with anyone else since the crash. There was a world in which Javi would have wanted himself, his brother, Natalie, and Ben to all safely reside inside this mystery tree. That isn’t happening now, but what will happen if and when Ben’s actions are discovered is a vicious response by the group.

How will Natalie hold back the others from seeking revenge on Ben? It’s likely impossible she’ll be able to protect him, which means Ben’s life is at serious stake if he’s caught. Let’s say a decision has to be made and Ben meets his demise by way of Natalie’s orders. This would certainly mess up her psyche moving forward. Either way, this whole Ben situation will more than likely put Natalie in a no-win situation, and one that could very well be what ends her reign as Antler Queen.

