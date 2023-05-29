Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets.

The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets was a whirlwind of emotions. The stakes were already high going in for both timelines, but the result was so much more heartbreaking than we ever could have imagined. While it wasn’t out of the question that a character may die, the character being one of the main Yellowjackets seemed wholly impossible. But that’s exactly what happened, and while it certainly made for a shocking close to the season, it will effectively change the show forever moving forward. More than the show itself though, was the death truly necessary? Or rather, was it handled as well as it could have been? The answer seems to be a resounding no — Natalie (Juliette Lewis) deserved a much better send-off.

Natalie's Death in Season 2 Negates Her Growth

It isn’t unheard of for a show to kill off a main character, nor does it necessarily mean the show will go downhill because of it. The issue with killing off Natalie isn’t that they did it, it’s how they did it, and how they built up so much character development all season only to rip it away from her in the final moments. After Natalie narrowly escaped being the team’s next meal in the wilderness timeline, it seemed absurd to think that they would pull the same thing in the present day.

At first, it’s Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) who draws the dreaded Queen of Hearts and is chased through the woods of Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) cult grounds. The remaining adult Yellowjackets all seem to revert to their old ways in an instant, seemingly out of their control, which makes it feel like Shauna really could be at risk. But then Callie (Sarah Desjardins) shows up and shoots Lottie in the arm, so the focus is switched to her, and we wonder if this is it for Lottie. But as the adults converse, Lisa (Nicole Maines) shows up, having heard every word, and points a gun at Natalie. Betrayed, confused, and scared, she begs for answers, and as she grows more and more erratic, Misty (Christina Ricci) reveals a syringe behind her back and begins to sneakily approach. However, Natalie, having grown a connection with Lisa, jumps in front of the girl, taking Misty’s Fentanyl-filled syringe to the chest. More than just the death itself being upsetting and tragic, it’s the aftermath and what it means on a deeper level that makes it so hard to stomach.

There are many reasons why this one hurts, and it goes far deeper than just saying goodbye to a fan-favorite character. Natalie hasn’t had it easy, even before the plane crash that shook up the girls’ lives forever. She’s always been a haunted soul, constantly on the outside looking in and never able to escape the darkness of her reality. Not only was she constantly picked on by classmates who would call her names like “burnout” or tell her to get her life together, but she had a dark home life as well. Her father was abusive, and she witnessed his death happen right in front of her, leading visions of him to plague her throughout the series. His constant put-downs inevitably wormed their way into her psyche. Present-day Natalie is consistently in and out of rehab and struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. While her fellow teammates seemingly managed to go about their lives peacefully, she was never quite able to find any semblance of peace. The finale of Season 1 saw her staring down the barrel of a loaded gun.

Cut to Season 2, and she’s been kidnapped by Lottie and her stoic crew of purple-clothed followers. It seems like the worst-case scenario at first (after all, we know nothing about Lottie at this point except for word of mouth from Natalie, Shauna, Misty, and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). But interestingly enough, Natalie eventually relents to Lottie’s wellness treatments and begins to turn over a new leaf. Sure, she seems a bit like a caricature of herself at times, but it felt like she had really come to embrace the healing rituals. She got the closure she so desperately sought from Travis (Andres Soto) and found an unlikely ally and genuine friend in Lisa.

Natalie finally decided to embrace life (even if it was via the unconventional Lottie Matthews way) and for a character that was chronically depressed and suicidal for so much of the series, it was a beautiful new leaf to turn over. Her death felt like an evil turn of the knife, like it was punishing her for daring to dream about being happy. And as she’s dying, we see her in a limbo-esque state on a plane looking utterly terrified and hopeless. In this limbo state, she’s visited by Javi (Luciano Leroux), which only makes the situation all the more painful as it’s clear by this point she still carries his death around with her and blames herself for it. He tells her there’s nothing to be afraid of, but she tearfully tells him she’s not supposed to be here. The teen version of herself (played by Sophie Thatcher) shows up to remind her, “This is exactly where we belong. We’ve been here for years.” And while perhaps it’s meant to be symbolic and peaceful in some twisted way, it only hurts. She really did want to live, and she doesn’t belong there.

Misty and Natalie's Friendship Deserved More Respect

There’s also the more touchy subject of how — or rather, how she’s perceived by authorities — to have passed away. They say it’s an apparent drug overdose, and while it does look like that, it feels wholly disrespectful to Natalie’s development, and sort of throws her Season 2 growth by the wayside. She had finally found the strength to fight her addiction and get better, and though it had only been about a week since the events of the Season 1 finale, there was exponential growth from her and a genuine sense of trying. To strip that all away and demote her death to an overdose just makes the journey she went through in Season 2 feel like it was wasted.

And the cherry on top of the whole thing is that she died by Misty’s hands — the one person who unequivocally cared for her. (Remember when she snorted an entire line of cocaine just so Natalie wouldn’t do it? #Friendship.) Season 1 saw Misty and Natalie form a friendship of sorts. Sure it was a little twisted on Misty’s end, and Natalie wasn’t fully on board the friendship train, but Misty genuinely cared about her and wanted to help, even if her method of doing so was unwanted and pushy. It was the first time in so long that someone genuinely cared for Natalie and wanted the best for her. Hell, Misty spent all season looking for her. So for Natalie’s death to come at the hands of the person who loved her most is such a cruel twist of fate. And like Travis’ death haunted Natalie throughout Seasons 1 and 2, Natalie’s death will surely haunt Misty for the seasons to come.

Season 2 Reminds Us That No One on 'Yellowjackets' Is Safe

Plenty of shows have killed off a main character without missing a beat, and it seems as though the creators of the show had this planned from the start. It’s been clear since Season 1 that no one on this show is safe, so it’s not like Natalie’s death was simply done for shock value or to boost ratings. It was just a matter of how the show went about it and how disrespectful it felt to her character’s journey. Sure, she jumped in front of Lisa and saved her, and that has to count towards some sort of healing for her, but what kind of payoff will it have going forward?

It’s not like in the wilderness timeline where her death would at least be able to provide the team sustenance to survive the brutal conditions they’re in, so what is the bigger picture? Maybe it was meant to be heroic, maybe it was meant to make up for the guilt she’s carried with her over the years, or maybe it was just to show that the wilderness still has a sick hold on them and that she was always meant to die by its hands. Whatever the reason is, it's not easy to say goodbye to Natalie, and it certainly won't be easy to watch the wilderness timeline knowing what we know about her future. Her death will leave a permanent mark on the show for seasons to come.