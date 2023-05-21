Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 When Season 2 of Yellowjackets was announced, the creators promised that we’d get answers to some of our burning questions from Season 1. They’ve so far kept that promise, addressing and answering things that we’ve been so eager to know. But it turns out that there were more things to be revealed to us — things we didn’t even know needed an explanation but were brilliantly foreshadowed to come to life here in Season 2. And it all has to do with a deck of cards.

What Is the Deal With the Queen of Hearts in ‘Yellowjackets’?

Back in Episode 8 of Yellowjackets Season 1, we see Travis (Kevin Alves) sitting at a table playing with a deck of cards, when Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) walks in and informs him that there are no Queens in the deck. It feels like a throwaway line, simply filler dialogue to make the scene feel natural and real, but it turns out there was so much more to that line than we ever realized. In an interview with Collider, showrunner Ashley Lyle revealed that this was an intentional line, though at the time we didn’t know what it meant or what it was foreshadowing. At this point, we had only seen a couple of things involving the cards, one being that the team uses the deck of cards to assign chores. The other is during the show’s opening credits where we see two cards: a Queen of Diamonds, and a Queen of Hearts with the eyes crossed out.

On a bigger scale though, was a moment in Season 2, Episode 4, in which we see Lottie (Simone Kessell) going through the notes of the members in her compound. She flicks through them, smiling at all the positive things these people have written down, when she suddenly comes across a playing card of the Queen of Hearts with its eyes scratched out. But again, this doesn’t feel like the moment that was foreshadowed, though it certainly is creepy. But finally, the moment has come in Episode 8, and it’s so much more intense than we ever could have imagined.

The Queen of Hearts Foreshadowed That Sacrifice Scene in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

After Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) brutal release of anger on Lottie (Courtney Eaton), the latter is in rough shape, so much so that she needs to be held up to pee. And things aren’t looking good, as her urine has blood in it, signaling an infection in her kidneys. Not to mention the fact that her face is swollen beyond recognition and her body is likely just as bad. Fading hard and fast, due to a lack of professional medical attention and starvation, Lottie tells Misty (Samantha Hanratty) that if she dies they’re not to waste her body. The show resorted to cannibalism early on in the season when they ate Jackie (Ella Purnell), so it was never a question of if they were going to do it again, but simply when — and who? However, Lottie does have a rather spiritual role among the group, whether her naysayers want to admit it or not, so her request isn’t taken lightly. But they are starving, so they need to do something to survive.

This is where the Queen of Hearts comes into play. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) says they need to figure out a way to stay alive, but it can’t be by eating Lottie. We then see the team gathered around an animal skull as Van (Liv Hewson) shuffles a deck of cards. The reason for it is left ambiguous at first, but by the eerie silence and the pale looks on everyone’s faces, whatever is going on isn’t good. Van shows off the card that will be the determining one, and it is of course the Queen of Hearts. One by one each person picks a card from the deck, and as the deck gets closer and closer to Natalie, it starts to sink in that she will likely be the chosen one — of course, whatever the chosen one entails is still up for questioning. Sure enough, she shakily pulls the dreaded card, and we finally realize what is happening as she steps into the middle of the circle: they were choosing a sacrifice.

After being dressed with Jackie’s heart necklace, Shauna raises a knife to her throat and prepares to slit it. Nat tells her she’ll have to look her in the eye when she does it, and it’s an incredibly tense moment despite the fact that we know Natalie makes it out alive. Travis suddenly snaps and knocks Shauna away before she can finish the job and tells Natalie to run. She does, and we suddenly echo back to Season 1, when the team was tripping on shrooms and wanted to have Travis for dinner. Natalie obviously survives (rest in peace Javi (Luciano Leroux)) but that doesn’t mean she’s without trauma.

We know that the Yellowjackets have lost touch and pretty much avoid each other at all costs, but we’ve yet to find out why exactly that is. There’s always the mention of “we did terrible things out there,” but they’ve never told us what those terrible things were. But now it’s likely safe to speculate that this moment will have played a part in that. After all, the team went fully feral as they chased Natalie through the woods. No longer was she their friend, she was food, and they were starving. This isn’t like the Jackie situation, in which she died of the elements, and they aren’t able to blame it on shroom-induced hallucinations. This is a full-blown hunt for blood and it’s terrifying.

It’s also likely that this plays into Travis (Andres Soto) and Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) post-wilderness relationship. Javi is his brother, so the fact that he’s not only dead and the team’s next meal, but that he died in favor of Natalie, has got to leave quite the emotional scar. We also know that Natalie struggles deeply with guilt, and watching as Javi drowned and called her name specifically for help, isn’t exactly something you’d get over easily. Not to mention Travis and Natalie had finally made up right before this all went down after being on the outs with each other for the majority of the season — and over Javi to boot.

It’s such a brutal and tragic moment, and for a line that felt like nothing, it sure paid off in a huge way, and though it’s hard to watch, it really is brilliant. The foreshadowing is so mundane and subtle that you don’t think much of it, and yet it will certainly change the lives of these characters forever. Way to go, Yellowjackets, you’ve done it again.