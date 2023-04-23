Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 5.One of the lingering mysteries left unsolved since the first season of Yellowjackets is the meaning of adult Travis' (Andres Soto) cryptic suicide note, in which he writes, “Tell Nat she was right.” By the end of the first season, we still didn’t know what Travis meant by those words, and we also had little clue about who he asked to keep the message safe. By introducing the adult version of Lottie (Simone Kessell), Season 2 solved part of the mystery, as the cult leader was with Travis when he took his own life. However, as much as Lottie would like to believe she has special powers, she’s also clueless about the meaning of Travis’ note. In Season 2, Episode 5, we finally learn Travis' note was a nod to a strange vision adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) experienced during an overdose. While this vision explains Travis’ note, the disturbing images are a mystery of their own. Furthermore, Natalie’s vision could have disturbing repercussions for the show.

What Did Natalie See in Her Vision?

In the latest episode of Yellowjackets, Lottie convinces Natalie to join her in a hypnosis session that could unblock repressed memories. Lottie is determined to scour Natalie’s mind in search of the clues they need to understand what happened to Travis. While Natalie doesn’t trust Lottie, for obvious reasons, her time at the community retreat has partially mended their relationship, which is why Natalie agrees to be hypnotized. For Natalie, the hypnosis session represents the opportunity to get some closure and understand why Travis would break his promise and take his own life. As for Lottie, finding out more about Travis’ note could help her realize if the hallucinations she has been experiencing are the consequences of her unstable mental health or the fruit of some supernatural force.

During the hypnosis session, Natalie returns to the last time she saw Travis. In their last encounter, Travis and Natalie decided to drown their sorrows in alcohol and drugs, proving they are an awful influence on each other. Unfortunately, things got out of hand, and Natalie overdosed. Travis called an ambulance and managed to bring Natalie back to the world of the living. However, while she was overdosing, Nat experienced visions that would scare Travis to his bones.

As we see in Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 5, Natalie gets transported back to the airplane crash that left her and her teammates stranded in the woods after she overdosed. There’s a big difference between what happens in Natalie’s visions and what we saw in the series' first season, though. That’s because, in Natalie’s vision, everyone died in the plane crash. There’s also a creepy figure wearing a deer skull walking in the airplane aisle, among the corpses, which Natalie identifies as the darkness they brought back home. It’s a horrific scene, for sure, but one that also explains why Travis decided to take his own life as we saw in Season 1. While Natalie has suppressed this bone-chilling memory, at the moment she overdosed, she truly believed the survivors were cursed and trapped in some sort of limbo by the evil they carry in their hearts. And a few years later, Travis became convinced Natalie was right.

How Does Natalie’s Vision Explain Travis’ Suicide Note?

While overdosing, Natalie tells Travis that she now understands that the evil they found in the woods was inside them all along. Natalie also underlines the same malignant energy is still with them, shaping their everyday lives for the worst. After this incident, Travis cuts ties with Natalie to preserve his mental health. However, when he calls Lottie and asks for her help, Travis is persuaded that Natalie is right and there’s something strange going on. So, his final note for Natalie means Travis has accepted her creepy vision was real.

While Travis kills himself, we must also remember that he didn’t intend to take his own life. Travis planned to perform a ritual involving the mysterious Yellowjackets symbol, through which he could appease the dark spirit that had been following him. Travis hung himself, hoping to remain on the brink between life and death so that he could somehow reach out to the dark force that keeps putting survivors in danger. It’s almost like Travis believed his suicide attempt could change his perspective and wake him up to the truth. And if this was indeed Travis’ intention, Yellowjackets could be teasing a bizarre plot twist.

What Natalie’s Vision Could Mean for ‘Yellowjackets’?

While Lottie and Natalie hoped to understand Travis’ actions with the hypnosis sessions, the revelation of Natalie’s overdose vision only complicates matters. As with everything in Yellowjackets, Natalie’s vision could be explained by logical causes, such as her brain overfiring while flooded with drugs. Just because Natalie saw the Yellowjackets plane filled with corpses doesn’t mean there were no survivors. However, the possibility of the supernatural cannot be simply discarded. In addition, when it comes to Season 2 of Yellowjackets, this is not the first time the series waves at the possibility that everything we see is part of a dreamlike reality or a bizarre experiment.

First, the series introduced Coach Ben's (Steven Krueger) fantastic flashbacks, in which he can remember a life he never lived. Then, last week, we had a curious Easter egg of a book about not knowing what's real or not. So, the idea that Natalie’s vision might have revealed the survivors are trapped in some kind of purgatory and tortured by a dark spirit is another idea that echoes the series’ desire to mess with our heads and leave us questioning everything.

Of course, Yellowjackets is already famous for misdirections and red herrings. So, Natalie’s vision might be another fake clue to distract fans from the truth. Still, the story of the adult timeline has been building up to this revelation since the first season. So, it would be weird if the hypnosis scene had no relevant consequences for the show. At the very least, Lottie and Natalie must process the meaning of Natalie’s vision, which will only feed their fear and paranoia. That alone is enough to spread more chaos into the survivors’ lives.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.