From the start, Yellowjackets has had lots and lots of interweaving storylines, characters, and threads to follow. In the first season, this was one of the things that made this unique series so intriguing. Yet, as we draw closer to the Season 2 finale, it feels more and more like this series is giving us way too many questions and too few answers. Consequently, for many viewers, it’s easy to feel like we want to fast-forward through the present-day scenes to get to what’s going on in the past. In fact, the present day feels like an entirely different show, and the past scenes are the show we’re really watching. This begs the question: why is Yellowjackets’ present tense losing our attention? Well, the answer lies in, as we’ve come to expect from Yellowjackets, way, way too many things happening all at once.

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Doesn't Nail Its Time Jumps

If there’s one thing that has always set Yellowjackets apart – minus the surprising spooky elements and the cannibalism, of course – it’s the time jumps. This series takes place in two distinct timelines: the past and the present. Typically, when a series presents viewers with these two timelines, it’s thought of as the present with flashbacks. But, as Yellowjackets progresses, it has begun to feel more like the two timelines it deals with are the present and the future, rather than the present with flashbacks. This feeling has a lot to do with where the drama the audience is hooked on lies and which versions of these characters have our attention.

Yellowjackets has many, many plot points, characters, and detailed subplots going on all at once and on two different timelines; that's part of the show's nature. And, this nature, itself, isn't doomed to be confusing or messy, which Season 1 clearly showed us. Yet, the balance of the time jumps seems to be getting more and more out of whack. Whether it's true or not, it's easy for viewers to feel as though we're spending way more time with the characters in the present day than we are with their teenage selves. This is thanks to three key factors: we're getting too many new puzzles to solve, not enough clues to solve the old ones, and the pacing is setting the viewers up to lose interest.

We Need More Answers and Fewer Questions in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

At its core, Yellowjackets is compelling. It manages to do things that haven’t been done before while giving us characters who are watchable and intriguing delivered with the help of great acting. But, as time moves forward, we’re getting lost in the stilted yet simultaneously forward-sprawling motion. We need more answers and fewer questions.

This is a problem that certainly isn’t new to mystery series. Yet, Yellowjackets’ unique format is not only exacerbating this problem; it's also causing a distinct separation between the series’ past and present. The past can provide us with new things to wonder about; it regularly does. Yet, it’s also positioned to give us explanations and clues. The past can start to pull things together and tie up loose ends because we know that no matter what happens in the flashback scenes, the story is headed toward what’s going on in the present day.

The present isn’t as well-positioned to give us answers as it is more questions and the latest twists. Consequently, it’s easy to have more of a feeling of mistrust with the scenes taking place in the present. As the season progresses, we lose hope that they’ll give us the information we're seeking and fear that they’ll give us even more new things to think about and try to keep track of. The more new mysteries that the present timeline gives us and the fewer clues that actually pay off that the past timeline provides, the more inclined the audience is to wonder whether the answers exist, at all, or whether we'll ever get them. It's exciting to try to figure out puzzles but not when we begin to doubt that all the pieces will ever be available to us.

Pacing Is the Downfall of 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

Ultimately, the series’ pacing is slowing viewers down in the present timeline, as it’s easy to lose interest in time moving forward as we search for explanations from the past. This wasn't an issue as much in the first season, simply because we hadn't had the time to build up quite as many interweaving stories yet. The mere fact of the present-day scenes taking place in the present day causes us to expect more uncharted territory from them. Yet, that’s not the only reason that it’s becoming easier and easier to lose interest in these scenes. For a series with so much going on and so much ground being covered in each episode, Yellowjackets has a knack for being strangely slow. While it may feel like a fast-paced series, that's only because of how many details and characters are packed into each episode, not because it's actually moving through time quickly. In reality, it's doing the opposite.

This is much more the case for the scenes in the present day than it is for the flashbacks. The series is surprisingly comfortable taking a longer time to show us scenes like Walter (Elijah Wood) facilitating an interrogation that’s entirely tangential to the core plot while we’re dying to get answers to things that are happening in the flashbacks. When we do then return to the past, the pace picks up, and viewers can get sucked back in again. Yet, the series often visits the past for only short bursts. The result of this pattern is that it’s easy for viewers to find themselves looking at their watch waiting for the scenes from the past to return. And, as this disconnect deepens, it feels more and more like the two timelines of Yellowjackets are two entirely different series, altogether. Paring down these present-day scenes is the only way to recapture the series’ momentum.

It’s possible that there are plenty of draws for some viewers in the parts of Yellowjackets that are set in the present day, but this doesn’t feel as aligned with the core of what Yellowjackets is as the past. In fact, it's all in the title, Yellowjackets. These characters in the present-day timeline are only together because of what happened when they were teenagers on a soccer team together. So, it’s safe to assume that most people who sense the disconnect between timelines are more attached to the flashbacks. This leaves us longing for more of the show we're really watching, maybe even hoping for an episode that lets us live in the past only to find answers that may re-engage us with the present.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.