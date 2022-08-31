It's been 7 months since the Season 1 finale of Yellowjackets hit the small screen, but it feels much, much longer. After a series of casting announcements including Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van Palmer, Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie Matthews, and Elijah Wood as a new character, Walter, a citizen detective, the hype for the next season of the thriller-drama has been gradually building as of late. Thankfully, production on Season 2 is finally underway.

The announcement came via the show's official Twitter account on the afternoon of August 30. The post included a picture of a clapperboard for the first episode of the new season. The image also revealed that the premiere episode would be directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer and the cinematographer is Shasta Spahn. Included was also a caption reading, "Going feral Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2," tail ended by a bee (or yellowjacket) emoji. The official account also responded to a fan, satirically teasing the new season, "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!" Sure, Jan.

Yellowjackets first aired in 2021 and follows a teenage girls' soccer team (and their assistant coach, Ben) who crashes in the Seattle wilderness on their way to a tournament in Seattle in the 90s. The girls (and Ben) end up stuck in the woods for 19 months and are forced to take drastic measures in order to survive. Although we haven't seen them eat any humans yet, the show's premiere episode includes flash-forwards to tease this development that will happen at a later time.

Image via Showtime

Yellowjackets also features the girls later in their adult lives and shows how each of them copes differently with what happened during their time in the wilderness. This modern timeline also serves to help tease and create suspense for the teenagers, leading the audience to guess and theorize, from hypothesizing about the Antler Queen to Misty's (Sammi Hanratty) relationship with Ben to who eats who.

The Season 1 finale ended with quite a bang, too. In the 90s, a teenage squabble leaves Jackie (Ella Purnell) angry and she decides to sleep outside, stubbornly freezing to death overnight. This leaves Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) heartbroken and blaming herself. Meanwhile, some of the girls start to believe in the mystic power of the woods, making sacrifices to it to gain favor. In the present, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) kills her extramarital fling when she confronts him about his knowledge of her past. She and her wilderness-mates dispose of the body and then attend their 25-year high school reunion. Later, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is kidnapped by a strange group, and a voicemail reveals to the audience that Lottie is likely behind it, and more importantly, still alive.

