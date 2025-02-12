Few shows have managed to be as hauntingly horrifying as Yellowjackets. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Showtime series focuses on a group of teenage girls who are stranded in the wilderness and forced to do truly gruesome things to survive, with the traumas it left them with persisting into their fractured adulthoods. For two seasons, the series has constantly left viewers asking questions as it flashes between the older and younger versions of the characters. Was this all some twisted, supernatural thriller, or are these women's decades of anguish just the result of devastating happenstance? With only days left before Season 3 premieres, you may be trying to remember everything that played out in the lead-up to Yellowjackets' big return. We're here to break down everything that fans should remember from Season 2... and the untold horrors that may be in store for our scarred soccer team in Season 3.

In 'Yellowjackets,' the Past Will Eat You Alive

The past is where everything begins, with Yellowjackets Season 2 similarly flashing back to the main group's time in the Canadian wilderness, explaining why they've become the broken people they are in present day. While the present portions of this show are focused on a smaller group, the past indicates that others struggled to survive; Mari (Alexa Barajas) and Akilah (Nia Sondaya) are two team members whose presence has grown across the series, as has their misery. Season 2 sees both of them become devout followers of Lottie's (Courtney Eaton) teachings about the wilderness, even as they begin to fall apart. Mari's growing anger at their situation merges with her increasing hallucinations; similarly, the kindhearted Akilah finally finds hope by taking care of a small mouse — only to eventually realize she'd deluded herself into thinking of a dried-out rat corpse as a cuddly pet. All of these girls are fracturing under the weight of their circumstances, with the only person keeping it (relatively) cool being their Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) who, after witnessing them butcher and eat their youngest member, Javi (Luciano Leroux), escapes into a small underground cave, hoping not to be next on the menu.

Our main cast's teenage selves (d)evolve over Season 2, with the desolate winter driving even the stalwart Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) into trusting in the "Gospel of Lottie" with her girlfriend, Van (Liv Hewson). The pair begin to experiment with Taissa's "other self," (a rabid version of the young woman who she shifts into when she sleepwalks) who seems to have an almost mystical knowledge of the forest's layout and the strange symbols the group keeps finding. Yet even this proves insignificant in the face of all that Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) experiences; after losing her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) in Season 1 and eventually eating her corpse with the others, she also loses her baby in childbirth. As a result, Shauna's once gentle (if not backstabbing) personality evolves into a more cutthroat mentality. She becomes the group's resident butcher, always there to cut apart bodies for them to eat — which is why she's so gutted when Lottie selects Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) as their new antler queen. It leaves Shauna furious, though she doesn't have much time to stew before, to the shock of all, the girls' cabin is set ablaze, and they're only able to grab some supplies before being rendered homeless in the frozen wilderness. Viewers are left with yet another mystery surrounding who could have committed this act of arson... but, hey, did anyone else see Coach Ben grab those matches?

The Present Is a Nightmare in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2

While the past of Yellowjackets Season 2 was certainly thrilling, even these scenes of cannibalism and catastrophe aren't as anxiety-inducing as the many shocking choices their adult counterparts make. After spending all of Season 1 fighting for a senate seat and worrying about her young son, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) decides to abandon the boy — after her rabid self engineers a car accident to leave his other mother in a coma — as well as her job to go searching for Van (Lauren Ambrose). The pair reignite their romance, only for Van to tell Tai that she has terminal cancer, a catastrophic revelation that mirrors the impending doom that Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and her family feel throughout this season. Aside from trying to cover up the murder of her former beau with her husband Jeff (Warren Kole), Shauna finds herself being aggressively investigated by the new Detective Saracusa (John Reynolds), who even goes so far as to catfish her daughter, Callie (Sarah Desjardins), in the hopes of incriminating the woman. It's an investigation that actually leads to Shauna and Callie bonding as Shauna reveals more about her traumatic past, though their closeness is interrupted by Saracusa, who's eager to arrest Shauna — luckily, Misty's (Christina Ricci) new boyfriend knows just how to handle annoying cops.

Season 1's finale ends on a huge cliffhanger, with Natalie (Juliette Lewis) being abducted by purple-clad thugs, and Season 2 opens with a shocking revelation: Lottie (Simone Kessell) is alive and well, having begun her own isolated "self-help" community (definitely not a cult) who helped her kidnap Natalie before she could hurt herself. As they begin to heal their old wounds, Misty meets fellow "citizen detective" and millionaire Walter Tattersall (Elijah Wood) in her search for her missing friend. They fall in love, and Misty confesses some of the details of Shauna's murder to him, which leads Walter to kill another detective and blackmail Saracusa by threatening to pin said murder on him unless he drops the case altogether.

This somehow isn't the most shocking moment of the finale; Season 2 sees a steady break of the peace that Lottie had spent decades cultivating, with the woman's hard work to forget her past as a backwoods prophet falling apart as she begins to hallucinate images from the group's time in the wilderness. It leads to her recruiting the other survivors — Tai, Van, Shauna, Misty, and Natalie — into a hunt, believing that they'd ignored the wilderness for too long and they have to offer up one of their own lives for safety. It's a primal scene that ends with Natalie, sadly, on the ground, with Misty having accidentally injected her with a poison syringe meant for one of Lottie's snooping followers. Our survivor dies, and Lottie is carted off to a mental institution, with the woman assuring the others that they pleased the wilderness — something that Van, who was once her most passionate follower, seems to take to heart.

‘Yellowjackets’ Sets Up a Bloody, Delicious Season 3