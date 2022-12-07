We still have a lot to learn from the mysteries of the acclaimed series Yellowjackets, since Season 1 left many (many, many) questions unanswered. However, Showtime gave us a reason to celebrate today: Season 2 of the series has secured a release date. Buzz Buzz! As it returns, the Emmy-nominated series will continue to follow two distinct timelines: One in the mid-90s, in which the girls of a soccer team survive a plane crash but get stranded in a forest, and another one in the present with the survivors trying to lead a normal adult life while never revealing what went down in the forest.

Appropriately, the new season of Yellowjackets will premiere just when the flowers start blooming and the bees fly all around: March 24, a few days after Spring begins. Judging from the casting news we received over the last few months, Season 2 of Yellowjackets will provide a lot more answers in the present-day timeline, especially because the casting alone reveals some names that made it out of the forest. In the adult cast, Lauren Ambrose (Servant) is set to join as Van, and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will be Lottie. In addition, Elijah Wood (No Man of God) has also joined the series in a recurring role, along with Nuha Jes Izman (FBI).

In the teenage cast, the forest’s sinister events will get a lot more intense as Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, and Kevin Alves have all been promoted to series regulars – meaning they’ll be seen in most (if not all) episodes of the season. Hewson plays Van, Eaton is Lottie, and Alves is Travis, whose adult version has started one of Season 1’s biggest mysteries.

Image via Showtime

Showtime is About to Get More Yellowjackets Energy

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco serves as showrunner. Back in August, just before Season 2 began filming, the duo of creators signed an overall deal with Showtime through which they’ll oversee new projects for the network – without letting go of Yellowjackets. According to Showtime, the series averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms in Season 1, and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Returning cast members include Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (The Hateful Eight), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Showtime premieres Season 2 of Yellowjackets on streaming and on-demand for all its platform subscribers on March 24, before making the show’s linear on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

You can watch the teaser with the date announcement below: