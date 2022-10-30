In the competitive world of television, creating a successful series can be difficult. Even when a series does hit all the right notes with audiences and critics, it can, due to the highly saturated nature of the TV market, still fall into obscurity. In recent years, with the rise of several world-dominating production companies like Netflix and Amazon, it is harder than ever to find the perfect recipe for a show. So when a show comes along that is both highly praised and highly watched, production companies must pounce on the opportunity to create more Seasons. One such show is Yellowjackets, the story of a girl's high school soccer team that is involved in a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness and must learn to survive. Critics and audiences alike were instant lovers of the show, with the original ten-episode Season proving such a hit that, just weeks removed from the Season 1 launch date, the writers team had reconvened following the green light for production on a script for Season 2. In fact, the show was so popular that the second Season had already been announced prior to the airing of the Season 1 finale. Showtime, the network behind the hit series, has been basking in the success of the show, with entertainment president Gary Levine quoted as saying, "Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime". With all this in mind, and with any news about Season 2 being instantly absorbed by thousands of fans, here is a comprehensive look at everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 2... so far.

Is There a Trailer For Yellowjackets Season 2?

With Yellowjackets having created a fan-based as news hungry as the characters in the show are for the flesh, the anticipation for an upcoming Season trailer is palpable. Unfortunately, as of yet, there is no Season 2 trailer, but that doesn't stop speculation as to when we might see one. We know that, with regards to Season 1 of the show, a trailer dropped just a month before the release date, which would suggest a similar decision may be made with Season 2. With that in mind, when exactly is Season 2 coming out?

When Is Season 2 Coming Out, and How Can I Watch It?

Similar to news about a trailer, we, unfortunately, don't know an exact release date for Season 2. That being said, co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle (Narcos) has mentioned that filming will finish in February 2023 so, with time allocated for post-production and marketing, a Spring release would seem the most optimistic suggestion. Linking that back to the thoughts surrounding a trailer, we can predict then that we won't get a trailer until at least March of next year which will come as frustrating news for many fans. Filming has already begun for Season 2, with production starting back in August 2022. Taking that into consideration, it is commonplace for production companies to release promotional images during filming, which could mean fans of the show will get an early peak at what's in store, potentially any time now.

Similar to Season 1, Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Showtime. Yellowjackets Season 1 is available to stream on a myriad of platforms, with the likes of Paramount Plus and the aforementioned Showtime showing it. On top of that, for any potential fans who don't have access to these streaming platforms, Season 1 is available to purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, and Google Play Movies. A multitude of choices is fitting for a show as widely successful as Yellowjackets.

What Is the Plot for Yellowjackets Season 2?

In this coming-of-age drama, the plot is crucial. One of the most successful aspects of the show is its clever time-jumping narrative that manages to intertwine mystery between the lives of our central characters. Moving between 1996 and 2021, the show slowly answers questions posed in the present day that uncover often harrowing truths about the main characters. These puzzles are tentatively solved as the episodes continue although, by the end of Season 1, it is fair to say there may be more questions left unanswered than answered. The finale provided twists aplenty, with the main twist regarding the fate of Lottie (Courtney Eaton) still keeping the gobs of fans smacked to this day. Some of the many questions posed in the finale will hopefully be answered in the upcoming Season and, with the show hitting such high viewing figures, writers will be desperate to satisfy the hunger of thousands of fans who need answers. Who is dead in the pit? What does the symbol mean? What will happen to Shauna's baby? All of these questions will need answering although, frustratingly, they may not all be answered in the next Season. This may seem like bad news for Yellowjackets fans, but it is actually great news, with rumor suggesting that there is going to be a massive five Seasons of the show, leaving plenty of time to get to the bottom of all these intriguing mysteries.

Who Is in Yellowjackets Season 2?

One of the most celebrated aspects of Yellowjackets Season 1 is just how great the ensemble cast is. In fact, the acting in the show has been held in such high regard that Melanie Lynskey was nominated for a Lead Actress Emmy for her portrayal of Shauna, and Christina Ricci was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Misty. Fans will be delighted to learn that both of these talented women will be in Season 2, alongside fellow survivors Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). The actors who play the teen versions of the adults will be back too, with the likes of Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) all part of a hugely successful ensemble cast. Kevin Alves (Locke & Key) who played the teenage Travis has been upgraded to a series regular. A great show will often add to its star power as it moves forward, and Yellowjackets is no different. According to official casting details, the magnificent Elijah Wood will be playing Walter in the upcoming Season. Also, Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) joins the cast as Adult Lottie and Lauren Ambrose (Servant) as Adult Van. Also joining the cast of Season 2 is Nuha Jes Izman (FBI), With a cast as great as this and with many more talented actors not mentioned, there is so much to look forward to when the Antler Queen finally returns. It is then totally understandable why fans can't wait... and neither can we.