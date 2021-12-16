Great news, Yellowjackets fans! The epic survival drama has been picked up at Showtime for Season 2, according to Presidents of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Gary Levine and Jana Winograde. Along with the announcement of a second season for the breakout series, Levine stated that "Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime."

Yellowjackets is currently only 5 episodes into its first season, having captivated audiences with harrowing twists and turns in both the present and past timelines. Levine went on to share the way that the response to the series has encouraged the renewal of the show, saying, "We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several 'Best of 2021' lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and snowballing viewership." The show has also received a Critics' Choice nomination for Best Drama Series.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), along with Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire),Yellowjackets is a one-hour drama series about a girls soccer team that survives a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series follows the girls as they try to survive immediately after the crash and find their way back to society, as well as 25 years later when they're still trying to put their lives back together after what happened in those woods.

"Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners, Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more," shared Levine. "I can't wait to see the surprises they have in store for season two."

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock, Up in the Air), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Juliette Lewis (Camping, Natural Born Killers), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Keeya King (Van Helsing), Jasmine Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Lisco all also expressed their gratitude following the announcement of the show's renewal, saying:

"We are beyond grateful for the incredible support we've received for this show--both from Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, David Nevins, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the fantastic team at Showtime team, and from our growing team of 'Citizen Detectives' at home. We can't wait to continue telling this story with our amazing cast and crew. The saga continues!"

Yellowjackets is currently airing on Sundays on Showtime at 10/9c. The finale will air on January 16, 2022 and you can catch up on the first five episodes at Showtime.

