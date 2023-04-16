Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 4.Part of what makes Yellowjackets so enthralling is watching a group of relatively innocent teenagers become flesh-eating monsters who put survival and self-interest ahead of principles. The series also doubles down on this theme by showing what happened to each Yellowjackets survivor more than two decades after they escaped the woods. Instead of being humbled by the horrors they’ve experienced in the wilderness, the survivors are broken people capable of doing terrible things, and every single one has a broken moral compass. And yet, adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) repeatedly proves she’s the worst of them all. And by spreading her sickness to her family, Shauna proved she might be irredeemable.

Shauna Doesn’t Show Any Remorse for Adam’s Death in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'

In the first season of Yellowjackets, we follow adult Shauna as she gets into an affair with the young and charming Adam (Peter Gadiot). We are not here to kink shame anyone, and Shauna’s marriage was in shambles long before a car accident put Adam in Shauna’s life. However, to hide her affair, Shauna constantly manipulated her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), disregarding the permanent damage she might cause to a teenage girl gaslit by her own mother.

Of course, adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is not getting any parenting prize, as standing perched in a tree in front of your child’s bedroom window is a sure way to do irreparable psychological damage. However, Taissa suffers from a severe case of sleepwalking that puts an evil alter in control of her body. As for Shauna, she just decides to mess Callie up because she apparently doesn’t care enough about the girl. All that matters is that she keeps spending a good time with Adam.

If Shauna was in love with Adam, we could try to relativize her actions. However, by the end of Yellowjackets Season 1, Shauna kills her lover over some unfounded suspicions, and all she ever worries about is how to hide her crime properly. All of Shauna’s friends can do horrible things, but they each seem somehow affected by their actions. Adult Misty (Christina Ricci), for instance, has some untreated mental health issues that push her to do anything for her friends, something the others keep exploiting. As for adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis), she suffers more than anyone from the memories of the woods, which is why she became a drug addict. Shauna is just a sociopath, stabbing Adam with a knife with the attitude of someone getting rid of an annoying fly inside their home.

In Season 2, Episode 4, Yellowjackets shows how awful Shauna can be when she shockingly tells the whole truth about Adam to Callie. Shauna doesn’t want to spend energy fighting her daughter, so she just spills her beans without worrying about the dire consequences of her actions. More unnerving is how she talks about Adam’s death as an accident for which she holds no remorse. During an exclusive interview with Collider, Lynskey shared how she thinks Shauna is burying her remorse while trying to put out the fires in her life. However, in each new episode, Yellowjackets portrays Shauna as a cold-blooded criminal who doesn’t even flinch when destroying other people’s lives. And in the show's latest episode, that’s exactly what Shauna does to Callie.

Shauna Just Turned Her Daughter Into a Criminal In 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

At the end of the Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere, Callie finds Adam’s half-burned driver's license in her parents’ grill. It doesn’t take a genius to realize Shauna was somehow involved in the man’s disappearance, which puts Callie in a delicate spot. She has been feeding resentment towards her mother for a while now, but she doesn’t want to turn Shauna to the police. So, instead, Callie acts out, staying out every night, spending her time with older men, and drinking her problems away. After Shauna finds what’s left of Adam’s driver’s license in Callie’s bedroom, she realizes why Callie has been misbehaving and decides to take action. However, instead of being a responsible parent, Shauna just unloads the unfiltered truth onto a teenager who’s already confused enough as is.

Shauna drives Callie to a road with no cellphone network and tells her everything. Callie listens as Shauna explains that Jeff (Warren Kole) tried to blackmail the Yellowjackets, which eventually led to Adam’s death. She also reveals that Jeff knows about everything and even helped Shauna to cover her tracks. So, for her kid to stop disobeying her parents, Shauna thought it would be better to make her an accessory in a murder investigation. And what’s worse, when Jeff points out how insane Shauna’s latest decision is, she dismisses her husband’s concerns as an exaggeration. And Shauna does that after lying to Jeff about how she went full psycho to get their minivan back from the car thieves.

Shauna still doesn’t know this, but Callie has recently met Matt/Jay (John Paul Reynolds) at a bar. And since Matt is the worst cop ever, he might still be keeping tabs on the teenage girl. So far, Callie could use plausible deniability to distance herself from her mother’s crimes. Now, it’s too late for Callie to come out of this dangerous situation without some sort of legal trouble. And given how Shauna tends to manipulate her daughter, it’s fair to wonder if the murderer will even try to use Callie as cannon fodder in her selfish crusade to remain out of prison.

Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 4 wraps Shauna’s storyline by showing how Callie is staying home and helping her mother to cook dinner. It’s a peaceful scene that Shauna uses to reassure Jeff that everything will be okay and that their family is stronger than ever. Still, Jeff has every right to be worried, as no matter how supportive and caring he tries to be, Shauna keeps putting everyone around her in danger. And in the latest episode of Yellowjackets, Shauna crosses yet another line by turning her own daughter into a criminal.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.