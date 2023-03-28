Showtime's survival mystery series, Yellowjackets returned for its second season over the weekend and it did so with a loud bang. Season 2 premiered on the network on Sunday, March 26, and it has officially become the most-watched premiere episode in the streamer's history as well as the most-watched sophomore season premiere in more than 10 years. Move over Dexter, there's a new champ on the block, as almost 2 million viewers tuned in for the premiere episode across all platforms.

While the specific figure was not given, Showtime touts that the numbers almost doubled in comparison to the viewership numbers recorded for the show's debut season premiere. Additionally, the numbers also reflected about a 40% rise from the Season 1 finale which drew in 1.3M viewers. Season 1 was an all-around hit, recording an average of 5 million viewers per week across major platforms while earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With that scorecard, the show raised the bar for its subsequent seasons, and it is no small feat that it has already begun outperforming its own record.

“Yellowjackets broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights,” Showtime's President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. He further added:

“By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy, and coming-of-age drama.”

Season 1 ended with a nail-biting cliffhanger that left fans with many unanswered questions. Thus, it was expected that the show's return would be met with a deluge of viewers. Yellowjackets is easily one of the most engrossing survival series of its kind in recent memory, and it duly deserves its flowers. The show has captivated audiences with its gripping plot and a constant air of mystery that keeps fans guessing. The show earned a Season 2 renewal mid-way through its second season and later scored an early Season 3 pick-up ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Should the show continue to sustain its spellbinding effect on fans, then it could live through 5 seasons as its creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have mapped out a 5-season-long arc for the show.

What Is Yellowjackets All About?

Yellowjackets follows a female high school soccer team from New Jersey who is involved in a plane crash en route to the nationals game in Seattle. The crash survivors find themselves stranded in the Canadian wilderness where they face harrowing conditions. The series is set in two timelines—1996 which chronicles how the girls navigated the wilderness and its horrors as well as the present-day 2021 which tracks their adult lives showcasing the lingering effects the trauma left on the victims.

Cast members include Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Lauren Ambrose, among many others. Season 2 features new faces including Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Yellowjackets Season 2 airs new episodes linearly every Sunday and is accessible to Showtime subscribers two days earlier.