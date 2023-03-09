Buzz Buzz! The Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer has finally arrived, over a year after the explosive Season 1 finale left fans on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next—both in the present timeline and in 1996. The first season saw a girls' soccer team stranded in the wilderness with no means of escape and no sign of civilization as far as the eye can see. With one timeline set in the mid-90s following the girls in the immediate weeks and months after the plane crash, and another set in the present day following those who survived, Yellowjackets has woven a fascinating mystery that fans cannot get enough of.

The new trailer takes us deeper into the grueling winter of '96 that saw Jackie (Ella Purnell) freeze to death in the Season 1 finale, while also giving us a taste of where Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Lottie (Simone Kessell) ended up in the present. Family drama, cults, and citizen detective shenanigans offer a starkly entertaining contrast to the past's cannibalistic story of survival. As the conditions get worse for the girls stranded in the wilderness, the women of the future balance the horror series with moments of comedy and terror as the past threatens to finally catch up with them.

Earlier this week, Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, teased that she was being "picked for the team," in Season 2, and now in the new trailer you can hear her new cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl." The song was originally released in 1995, and Welch's cover is a stunningly perfect fit for Yellowjackets as her haunting voice hits the perfect note between jaunty and powerful. Don't worry, the song is already out on Spotify and other major music platforms so you can listen to it over and over. Of recording the cover Welch said: “I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show.” She continued, saying “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop-punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Image via Showtime

The Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Introduces New and Returning Cast

While it's still unclear how many of the girls truly survived those nightmarish 19 months in the wilderness, Season 2 is set to catch up with Ambrose and Kessell as the adult versions of Van and Lottie, played by Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton in the 90s timeline. Tawny Cypress and Scream VI's Jasmine Savoy Brown return as Taissa, along with Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, and Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna. Sarah Desjardins and Warren Kole will also be back as Shauna's daughter Callie and husband Jeff. The trailer also gives us a first look at Elijah Wood's Walter in action as Misty's fellow citizen detective!

Yellowjackets returns for Season 2 on March 24 for Showtime subscribers, before airing linearly on March 26. Check out the new trailer below and keep scrolling for the Season 2 synopsis: