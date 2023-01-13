When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.

The teaser reveals that this season will be even more distressing for Natalie (Juliette Lewis). She decides to do regression therapy to access some buried memories of the traumatic events she lived after the plane crash. Season 1 was already pretty hard for her, but it’s safe to say that nothing good will come from remembering trauma that your body forced you to forget.

Wait, is Misty Crying?

Misty (Christina Ricci) will also have her share of surprises, since it looks like a frustrating move put her on the verge of bursting into tears. Knowing Misty, however, it could be a number of things: Did her manipulation not go as planned? Did someone discover something she was trying to hide? Or did something actually bad happen, and we'll feel for her? The story is about to get even more intriguing since characters we didn’t know had survived and will appear for the first time in the present-day timeline.

Yellowjackets is a huge success both in ratings and among critics. Season 1 of the series stands tall with a whopping 100% rating score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the average number of viewers who watched the series every week was around 5 million, which made it one of the most-streamed series in Showtime history. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show was also nominated for seven Emmys, including Best Drama Series. Showtime already renewed it for Season 3.

Meet the Returning and New Cast Members From Yellowjackets Season 2

Aside from Lewis and Ricci, the cast of Yellowjackets also features Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Kevin Alves (Locke and Key), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue). New cast members include Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Jason Ritter (A Million Little Things), Nuha Jes Izman (FBI), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Blindspot), and Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told).

Season 2 will debut on March 24 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

You can watch the teaser trailer below: