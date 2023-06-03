Yellowjackets is full of mysteries, and as much as fans hate the wait, the gap between seasons is the perfect time to theorize about Season 2's unanswered questions and the unresolved plot threads left from Season 1. Let's put on our citizen detective badges and do some investigative work that would make Misty (Christina Ricci) proud.

Who Is the "Pit Girl"?

Image via Showtime

The question that's intrigued viewers since the pilot will go unanswered for another winter, but Season 2 offered a few hints as to who the unfortunate Yellowjacket dubbed "Pit Girl" may be. Throughout the season, several of the survivors have experienced hallucinations, including Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), Lottie (Courtney Eaton/Simone Kessel), Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Akilah (Nia Sondaya), and Mari (Alexa Barajas). Mari was the first to have a recurring auditory hallucination in the form of a dripping sound that the other girls couldn't hear. Later in the season, she's horrified to find that she's also the only one who sees blood dripping from the cabin walls. In the pilot episode, blood drips from the pit victim's wounds as her body is dragged across the snow and strung up in a tree to bleed out. With that in mind, it seems the writing is on the wall for Mari figuratively and literally.

This isn't the only time Mari reminds fans of Pit Girl this season. While the girls are crafting presents for Shauna's wilderness baby shower, Mari creates a mobile out of sharpened wood that mirrors the stakes at the bottom of the pit. One of the girls incredulously asks if she's trying to kill the baby with it, which would become retroactively ironic if Mari ends up being the one killed that way. Additionally, it might be worth noting that Mari bears the most resemblance to Pit Girl, but the Yellowjackets team has been pretty good about not giving too much away with appearances, so it's hard to be sure if that matters. If this theory is true, Mari fans can rest assured knowing she'll survive the majority of the teen timeline. The team is rescued 19 months after the plane crash, which would take place during the second winter.

Is Natalie the "Antler Queen"?

Custom Image by Annamaria Ward

Prior to the season finale, fan theorists were pretty confident that Lottie would become the shrouded figure that fans refer to as the "Antler Queen," but Yellowjackets always keeps us guessing. With Lottie passing on the leader role to Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), it makes sense that she would become the Antler Queen. After all, the team's hunter being in charge of the hunt seems appropriate. If one were to ask Laura Lee (Jane Widdop), she'd probably say that a sacrificial lamb becoming the leader of her disciples is fitting as well. Many of the girls in the teen timeline now believe Natalie is favored by whatever entity rules over the woods, and adult Tai says that they never would've made it out the wilderness without her. It's clear that Natalie will play a vital role in future seasons, but does that necessarily mean the role of the Antler Queen?

Throughout the season, a handful of characters were framed with antlers over their heads, including Lottie and, oddly enough, Ben on more than one occasion. Toward the end of the finale, Shauna writes in her journal that she's upset she wasn't chosen as the leader, so she may end up competing for the Antler Queen title too. It's also possible that the Antler Queen isn't a real person at all, but a personified version of the wilderness. With so many Yellowjackets hearing and seeing this, a mass hallucination isn't off the table, especially with the events of "Doomcoming" showing the hunting party having a group delusion about Travis (Kevin Alves). All that to say it's too early to call a shot on the Antler Queen front, so fans will have to wait until more is revealed in episodes to come.

Who/What is the Man With No Eyes?

Image via Showtime

Like last season, the Man With No Eyes remains an enigma. He's featured in the opening credits sequence of both seasons, but only appears once in Season 2 when he leads sleepwalking Tai near a cliff, where she finds a tree with the show's mysterious symbol on it. That tree is one of many that sleepwalking Tai finds, and Van (Liv Hewson) later discovers that the marked trees are a placed in a way that can form the symbol on a map. Meanwhile, adult Tai is led to Van by her sleepwalker self in the modern timeline. Sleepwalker Tai signifies that she wants to find Van by using her hands to cover where Van's scars are/where on her "Doomcoming" mask , leaving the eye that was injured in the wolf attack exposed. Additionally, the Queen of Hearts card that's used to determine who will be hunted has her eyes scratched out.

What does all of that mean? Lottie may have given viewers a clue in the finale. Before she passes on the leader mantle to Natalie, she says the wilderness picked her because she was the only one who knew how to listen. Perhaps the wilderness is looking for a pair of eyes to use in addition to Lottie's ears. In Season 1, Tai's grandmother says the man wants her eyes, and young Tai finds that her grandmother's eyes are missing at her funeral. Tai's son, Sammy (Aiden Stoxx), draws eyes on his window to keep "the bad one" at bay. With Tai being the one who picks up on Shauna's pregnancy and discovers Jackie's (Ella Purnell) dolled-up corpse in the meat shed, the wilderness might want the most observant of the bunch to keep an eye out on its behalf, whether it's by possession or willing participation. There's definitely more to be seen of the Man With No Eyes in the future, and he'll almost surely play an important part in the story with all the foreshadowing surrounding him.

Who is Javi's Friend?

Image via Showtime

Sleepwalker Tai's apparent knowledge of the locations of the marked trees leads to she and Van finding that Javi (Luciano Leroux) survived the past few months after disappearing in "Doomcoming." Javi is nonverbal most of the time after his return to the cabin, but he does share with Ben that his "friend" told him not to come back. He could be referring to Shauna, who told him to run while she and some of the girls hunted Travis after having some of Misty's magic mushroom soup, but if that were the case he probably would've said Shauna's name.

Javi returns with the missing Queen of Hearts card from the deck the team found in the cabin, and Ben finds animal bones forming the wilderness symbol down in the cave system that Javi found and lived in to survive the cold. At one point, Javi is seen bowing to the shrine that Lottie placed the heart of the bear she killed on. All of these signs show that Javi not only knew about the wilderness religion, but that he believed in it to some extent, and he had to learn that from someone.

It's possible for Javi to have overheard and/or seen Lottie's wilderness rituals as he snuck around stealing bear meat from the shed, but it's not logical or likely that he would've stuck around longer than he needed to. He clearly didn't want to be found, so he probably wouldn't increase his chances of getting caught by sticking around. There's potential for his friend to be sleepwalking Tai because she knew where to find him, but Tai's sleepwalker self isn't particularly friendly, and has been monitored by Van most nights, so it's probably safe to rule her out as well.

Javi having the Queen of Hearts card and knowledge of the wilderness rituals may imply that this friend is a survivor of a previous version of the card game. While there have been no signs of other living people in the wilderness, viewers do know that there was at least one other person in the woods at some point due to the corpse in the attic and the plane Laura Lee attempts to fly. With there being so many blankets in the cabin, it's likely that there was more than one person living there. Javi's friend could have warned him not to go back because they knew what would happen from firsthand experience, but only time will tell.

Did Coach Ben Burn Down the Cabin?

Image via Showtime

All signs point to yes, but with Yellowjackets nothing is certain until there's explicit confirmation. Ben lost all hope in Natalie and the Yellowjackets as a whole when he saw her become the group's new leader, and he found a box of matches on his search for supplies before he fled to the cave network Javi drew, knowing he didn't need the heat from the cabin to survive anymore. The cabin doors were barricaded shut from the outside, so it couldn't have been any of the girls or Travis, but if Javi's friend really is another survivor out there, it's possible that they took revenge on Javi's killers.

Where is Crystal's Body?

Image via Showtime

After the snow storm subsides, the team sets out to find Crystal/Kristen (Nuha Jes Izman), dead or alive. Misty (Samantha Hanratty) knows where her body was previously located, but was ultimately unable to find it. It could be that her body was buried too far under the snow for Misty to reach, but if Misty Quigley is one thing it's determined, so that's probably not the case. Did the wilderness orchestrate its disappearance so the girls would be influenced to hunt someone else? Did a bear or a pack of wolves eat it? Who's to say. Hopefully executives meet the writers' strike conditions soon so fans can find out the answers to all of our burning questions at a later date.