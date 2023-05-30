Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets Going into Season 2 of Yellowjackets, we knew we’d be meeting adult Van (who is played by Lauren Ambrose). Seeing the adult life of yet another Yellowjacket was exciting, and fans were eager to see what Van has been up to in the twenty-something years since the team’s rescue. Turns out, it wasn’t exactly going smoothly for her, as we found out she’s been diagnosed with cancer and had months to live. It felt like such a punch to the stomach that we finally got confirmation that adult Van was alive and well, only to find out that wouldn’t be the case for long. Cut to the Season 2 finale and Van may have just fixed her fate, but at the expense of another fan-favorite character.

Van Was a Big Lottie Believer in the Wilderness

The Season 2 finale's present timeline mirrors moments from the wilderness. Now that all the known-remaining Yellowjackets are together again, Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) visions have gotten stronger, and she’s started hearing the wilderness talking to her now into adulthood. Having been the vessel for the wilderness for a large piece of the time the team was stranded, this panics her, and she believes the only way to stop it is by giving it a sacrifice. But when Lottie leaves the room, Misty (Christina Ricci), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Van try to decide what they can do about Lottie, as they think that she’s speaking nonsense and the wilderness isn’t really after them like she thinks. Misty and Taissa decide that it likely wouldn’t be hard to get Lottie committed to the psych ward once again given her history.

However, Van isn’t quite on board with this, saying that they all know what she went through out in the wilderness because they went through it, too. Maybe Lottie's situation goes deeper than just her mental illness. Van reiterates this to Taissa later on, reminding her that they’ve all felt “it” in some way. She says that they may be able to reach Lottie, but being in a psych ward isn't going to help her. This results in Taissa calling off the psych team, and when the adults all convene at the fire pit to draw cards and give the wilderness the hunt it always wants, (thanks for that idea, Shauna), Van seems far too eager to do it. She interrupts Shauna’s card shuffling and offers to pull the first card to get the ball rolling. It’s so off-putting that even Tai calls her out on it, asking her if this is what she wanted to happen. And while at first, that seems like an odd assumption, Van’s cold, stoic nature going forward proves that maybe that is exactly what she wanted, even if she doesn’t vocalize it.

We know now that Natalie meets a devastating end in the finale, and though her death may be accidental, the lead-up to it may have been planned — at least a little bit, by Van. We’ve seen her go through a crisis of faith during her time in the woods, trying to find some reason as to why she’s survived all these things that should have killed her, so receiving such a dark sentence and one that is so set to happen likely through her for a loop. Not to mention, she’s been one of Lottie’s biggest believers, and her reaction to seeing her again only proved that there was still a part of her that held onto that.

But we’ve also seen her take on a bit of a darker role in the wilderness timeline, telling Travis (Kevin Alves) that she doesn’t feel ashamed or bad for eating Javi (Luciano Leroux), and that she’s happy to be alive. Juxtapose this with when Lottie was calling out each of the adults for their wrongdoings and simply said that Van had lost her lust for life. The wilderness is a powerful thing to these women. Whether they want to admit it or not, it had some sort of hold on them, yet it also saved them at times (or so they believe). Being back in Lottie’s proximity with the added notion of the wilderness hanging heavy over them yet again? It isn’t hard to believe that Van saw a chance and took it.

Has Van Just Made the Ultimate Sacrifice?

We know that back in Season 1 Taissa’s sleepwalking alter ego made a sacrifice to further her political career and allow her to win the election — which she did. Perhaps Van figured that giving the wilderness a sacrifice would cure her of her cancer. After all, Taissa is back in her life and her marriage is on the outs, and she only reveals her cancer diagnosis after they share a steamy kiss and Tai tells her it will be a long road before they can go there. Van informs her she doesn’t have the time to wait for her, which pains her just as much as it does viewers. And later, when Van and Taissa are talking to Lottie at the ambulance, Lottie tells them “The wilderness is pleased with us, you’ll see.” At those words, Van looks visibly relieved and hopeful, and you can see just about every emotion cross her face in those few short seconds — as if she’s suddenly found that long-forgotten faith.

That’s not to say Van inherently wanted her friends to die, but it feels like at that moment she sort of reverted back to her wilderness self, where it was self-preservation above all else. This version of Van is unapologetic and unabashed, as we saw in the scene with Travis, and she will do what she has to in order to survive. Lottie pointing out that she had lost the light in her eyes and then unintentionally providing her with a chance to reclaim it (plus just being around Lottie again in general), very well could have brought that long-buried piece of her out again. Hopefully, she and Taissa will keep their promise in visiting Lottie, and hopefully, Season 3 will delve deeper into this renewed side of Van that is so wholly dark, deep, and interesting. And let’s hope above all else, the sacrifice was not for nothing.