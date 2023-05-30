Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets. The second season of Yellowjackets ended with a bang, leaving a giant hole in the hearts of fans everywhere with several deaths. The Season 2 finale was packed with big moments, but one of the most important was what seems like a definitive answer to the question the series has been posing for two seasons. The Showtime series follows a high school varsity soccer team that was stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash, intertwining the past and present narratives of the girls in the forest with that of their present-day adult counterparts.

In both times, the girls are forced to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, even going to murderous lengths. In the pilot, fans saw a dark future that lies ahead for the team, dressed in masks and animal skins, hunting and eating each other for food. Throughout the first season, this inevitability seemed like a distant future, but Season 2 made cannibalism a harsh reality, as well as unveiled new revelations, laying the groundwork for even more tragedy to befall the team. Could adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)'s bold statement about the wilderness in the Season 2 finale be true?

The Wilderness Is Its Own Character on 'Yellowjackets'

One of the most interesting and mysterious elements of the series is the concept of "it," or the wilderness. As the team struggles to survive in the harsh conditions of a mountainous forest, increasingly bizarre occurrences begin taking place, often at the expense of the team. There has been great speculation over these events and the theory that there is a supernatural force tormenting the girls as they try to stay alive. The show has done an excellent job of building the suspense around this idea, creating eerie moments that seem too calculated to be a coincidence, but always providing some reasonable explanation or seed of doubt.

The belief that the wilderness is some sort of malevolent force that wants blood sacrifice has been one of the biggest driving forces behind the conflict in the cabin and in the present day. Lottie (Courtney Eaton and Simone Kessel) starts to think that the forest is communicating with her and deciding who lives and who dies. Others believe that there is no supernatural force, and that the mysterious "it" is a symptom of the growing hysteria the group faces as food runs out and winter sets in. So, did the Season 2 finale finally answer this question?

What Has the Wilderness Done to the Yellowjackets?

The majority of the seemingly supernatural events have been centered on Lottie. One of the first instances is what appears to be some sort of possession, in which Lottie begins speaking French and her trance isn't broken until she is hit with a Bible. In a flashback, we see Lottie save the lives of her family by screaming until her parents stop the car which otherwise would have been in a horrible crash. After the crash, she rations her medication meant to treat schizophrenia until she runs out.

Soon, she begins having terrible visions which occasionally come true. One of the things that seem unexplainable is the apparent river of blood that the girls discover while traveling through the wilderness. They suggest it is from minerals in the ground due to the fact that there were mines nearby, but paired with the other spooky circumstances, it seems like more than geology. Lottie also seems to have some sort of connection with the wilderness, as she tames and kills a wild bear that stumbled into their camp. Paired with a flock of birds flying into the cabin wall, Lottie believes the wilderness is sending them blessings in the form of animals for food.

One of the most unexplainable events happened early on in the season, involving the death of Laura Lee (Jane Widdop). When the team discovers an old plane, Laura Lee decides to risk her life and attempts to fly away to get help for the group. She studies the flight manual, and it appears that the plane is functional. As she finally takes off over the lake, it seems that her plan might actually work. However, tragedy strikes when the teddy bear in the seat next to her miraculously bursts into flames seconds before the plane explodes in midair and plunges into the water. This was one of the most shocking deaths of the series so far, and also the most supernatural. While it isn't surprising that a teenager flying a plane would end badly, the spontaneous combustion of the teddy bear in the passenger's seat leaves a lot of room for arguments that there is something preventing the team from leaving.

Is There an Explanation for "It" Yet?

The strange events don't only plague the wilderness timeline, they also affect the present day, specifically Taissa (Tawny Cypress). While she began sleepwalking in the wilderness, she starts to do it again as an adult to an even more terrifying degree which ends in her tormenting her son, killing the family dog, and building a secret altar in the basement. Lottie, now a cult leader with a compound of lost souls under her command, has also started having visions again. Her visions and Taissa's dissociative episodes eventually bring the team back together at the compound, where Lottie decides that they need to make another sacrifice to the mysterious power and hunt each other. The other women make a plan to avoid this and have Lottie committed, but when things go awry, a tense stand-off seems to finally answer the question the series has been dancing around.

As they argue over what to do, Shauna implores Lottie to stop, telling her that there never was an "it" and that it was the team and their actions all along. Shauna seems certain there is no supernatural element, and that the unexplainable events and tragedies were simply a product of the group's deteriorating mental state as they descend into murder and cannibalism. It seems that Lottie and Taissa are simply suffering from mental illness that has resurfaced due to the stress from the blackmail and Travis's death.

If Shauna is right, it seems like the idea of "it" will be left in the past timeline, opening the door for new conflicts in the present day. While they might realize as adults that the idea of a supernatural enemy was just a coping mechanism, their teenage counterparts still have a long way to go as their circumstances become more grim by the day. The absence of the possibility from the present timeline might be necessary to balance what could be a very cultish Season 3 in the wilderness as the team begins to believe they need to do things to appease the infamous "it." No matter what happens, it will certainly be entertaining, and if Shauna is wrong, there could be even more horror and supernatural spooks to come in Season 3!