Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets, Season 3.

One of the biggest shocks of Yellowjackets Season 2 finale — and there was a lot — was when Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) was crowned Antler Queen. The title meant that she would be in charge of the team going forward, all of their decisions and moves would be run past her first, and she ultimately has final say. It wasn’t that she was necessarily undeserving, but she was the one most apprehensive to take on said role, which made it so shocking that it was thrust upon her. Cut to Season 3, which features a time jump a few months in the future, and we see that Natalie has actually taken to the role quite well and has built a great community among the team. At least, at first.

Once the team finds out that Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger) is still alive, and more importantly, that Natalie knew the whole time, her reign as Antler Queen begins to crumble. As an audience, we can sympathize and understand why she kept his whereabouts a secret. But the team doesn’t take too kindly to learn the truth, and Natalie is looked down upon for keeping a secret. Even more so when she kills their coach in an act of mercy, which leads to her title of Antler Queen being stripped away and bestowed upon Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). This exchange of power is sure to change a lot, especially with the path that Shauna has been on this season. But ultimately, it feels like the right decision.

Natalie Was Never Meant To Be Antler Queen in ‘Yellowjackets’

Natalie was chosen to be Antler Queen because Lottie (Courtney Eaton) believed she was fated to be. In Season 2, the team is starving, and they know they won’t make it through the rest of winter if they don’t find some source of food. So, in a desperate attempt to survive, they draw cards, and whoever pulls the Queen of Hearts will be sacrificed to feed the team. Natalie is the one who pulls the card, but with a distraction from Travis (Kevin Alves) gets away before the team can kill her. This kicks off a chase scene, where we see that the team has reverted to wild, feral versions of themselves. As Natalie is desperately trying to get away, Javi (Luciano Leroux) finds her and tells her to follow him to his hiding place, which requires them to cross the frozen lake. The team soon catches up and though their sights are set on Natalie, it’s Javi who falls victim when the ice breaks beneath him, and he falls into the water. Natalie tries desperately to save him but Misty (Samantha Hanratty) encourages her to just let him go. Telling her the wilderness chose Javi, and she’s safe now.

Because of this unfortunate accident, and the team’s refusal to help Javi, Lottie truly believes the wilderness chose to save Natalie for a reason and bestows upon her the title of Antler Queen. Natalie herself looks apprehensive of this, even a little frightened, but Shauna specifically looks devastated by it. Later we see her writing in her journal about how it should have been hers, and listing all the reasons why. And looking back, she’s not wrong. With Lottie unable to lead them anymore, Shauna really does make sense, and her being in power now is overdue.

Shauna Deserves To Be Antler Queen in ‘Yellowjackets’