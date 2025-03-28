Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets, Season 3

From early on, bears have been an important – and unexplained – symbol in Yellowjackets. In Season 1, Laura Lee’s (Jane Widdup) teddy bear catches on fire in the show’s ambiguous fashion, causing her attempt to fly for help to fail, ultimately ending her life. In the first season finale, a bear approaches the cabin. Lottie (Courtney Eaton) creeps toward it with a knife, and it kneels. When it does, she stabs it. Later, she sacrifices the bear’s heart, saying, “Versez le sang, mes beaux amis (translates to shed blood, beautiful friends). And let the darkness set us free.” In Season 2, Episode 4, Lottie stumbles upon Laura Lee’s teddy bear, somehow intact within the plane everyone witnessed explode, and passes into the mall food court vision. The symbolism of these bears so far is ominous, but connected to Lottie each time.

So far in Season 3, bears are important once again. When Lottie takes Akilah (Nia Sondaya) back to the caves for another vision session, Akilah has a vision of an uncanny bear. It approaches and – once it passes into the girls’ camp – it stands and attempts to speak, until a third eye develops on its forehead – a well-known symbol for psychic sensitivity or otherworldly knowledge – and it almost screams. Episode 7's "Croak" expands on this bear lore and seems to present a valid interpretation of Akilah’s bear vision. One of the people who discovers their camp is a man named Kodiak, better known as Kodi.

Akilah's Visions May Have Predicted Kodiak