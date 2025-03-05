Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.Every episode of Yellowjackets brings its own addition to the mystery and tragedy that follows the ill-fated soccer team. Season finales have thus far taken up quite a few notches, and Season 2 is no exception. In the adult timeline, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) dies, and the cabin they use for shelter in the teen timeline burns down. Season 3's premiere sees the coming of spring, but the nearly fatal cabin fire is still on everyone's minds.

The season opens with Van (Liv Hewson) recounting the story so far with a tongue-in-cheek, "Previously, on THE Yellowjackets." Van serves as a mouthpiece for the remaining survivors, with an overwhelming consensus that Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) was responsible for setting the fire. Ben disappears the same night as the cabin goes up in flames, and for viewers at home, he looks awfully menacing as he gathers buckets, rope, and matches, then glares regretfully into the cabin. The Yellowjackets are divided. Some are hungry for justice or revenge, while others just want to forget about it and move on. It comes to a head when they find Coach Ben and drag him back to camp. Season 3, Episode 4 of Yellowjackets, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis," makes it clear that it didn't matter if Coach Ben burned down the cabin or not. The real wounds of betrayal stem from his abandonment of the girls, and that has likely sealed his fate.

Still, it seems unlikely that Ben, who knew the trial wasn't going to go his way and was just speaking his piece, wouldn't have fessed up if he had done it. So, who did? While Occam's Razor would say Man Holding Matches Probably Did It, Occam did not get down like the Wilderness. Now that Ben has spoken for himself, the reddest flags (and this series is full of them), do not point to Ben at all. In fact, they point pretty hard to another Yellowjacket: Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) — or rather, Other Tai.

Arson Isn't a Reach for Other Tai on 'Yellowjackets'