It seems Showtime's hit thriller Yellowjackets will be getting a better sense of Community this upcoming season, as Joel McHale is officially joining the cast in Season 3. Per a report from Deadline, McHale is joining as a guest star of Season 3 of Yellowjackets. Apart from that though, details around Joel McHale's role in the series are being kept a secret, and fans will have to wait until Season 3 airs to find out what his performance has in store.

Joel McHale is an actor who is certainly best known for playing grumpy characters in the comedy world, with Community in particular being a major breakout role for the longtime star. McHale's proclivity for sitcoms doesn't end there, as shown in more recent examples like the unique workplace comedy Animal Control. Still, many have rightly pointed out that McHale's talent as an actor goes well beyond getting laughs. This was shown to remarkable effect in his small but memorable role in The Bear, where he plays a truly vile villain who makes the most of his limited screentime.

What is 'Yellowjackets' About?

Image via Showtime

First premiering in 2021, Yellowjackets is part survival horror, part coming-of-age tale, and part dark comedy all in one critically acclaimed series. In 1996, a star high school soccer team suffers an unimaginable tragedy, with their plane crashing into a derelict forest that is far away from any sort of society. Most of the team perishes, but some members of the group do ultimately survive, but the things they did to achieve that survival have haunted them ever since.

Decades after the tragedy, one of the team's survivors, Natalie (Juliette Lewis), is too haunted by the past to let it go unchecked. This upends the lives of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), and the other survivors who have since created new lives for themselves, keeping their prior misdeeds while surviving a complete secret from their loved ones. Any other details would be delving a bit too much into spoiler territory, but Yellowjackets also shines with it's star-studded cast. Those fortunate (or unfortunate) enough to be in the horrific world of Yellowjackets are Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us), Tawny Cypress (The Equalizer), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream VI), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Bombshell), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Juliette Lewis (I'm a Virgo), and Ella Purnell (Fallout).

Yellowjackets Season 3 is set to debut in 2025, with Seasons 1 and 2 currently available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.