In Yellowjackets, there are so many things going on — deaths, mysteries, antler queens — that sometimes we forget that the series is also a coming-of-age story. This week, however, the wilderness characters were faced with a decision that people their age should never have to make. After severely injuring coach Ben (Steven Krueger), the girls had to deal with his constant pleads to be killed, until Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) decided to end his suffering and put him out of his misery. It's the season's second shocking death, and both Thatcher and Krueger talked about the experience.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krueger argued that even though the coach's death was "a mercy kill," he called it "a pretty important turning point in the show," especially for Natalie. In the episode, she realizes she is the one who needs to kill coach Ben, but it doesn't mean that the decision won't traumatize her. Thatcher reminds us that Natalie "has that special connection with Ben," and that, for her, "this is truly the loss of all innocence." She added:

"I didn't know who was going to be the one to kill him. I didn't know if it was going to be Misty [Samantha Hanratty] or me, but I think it makes the most sense with my character because I don't know if Misty could have done it. Natalie's a bit more hardened, but also she just has a clearer sense of what's right, and I think all that time she spent with Ben trying to get him to eat, it was out of exhaustion. It was out of just wanting to give him peace and something finally clicked. He's in hell and she just wants peace for him."

Ben's Death Kicks Off New Storylines