Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

Yellowjackets is a show unafraid of mystery and symbolism. From the symbol etched onto trees and the floor of the attic to the symbols the characters themselves create — Jackie’s necklace, the Antler Queen — the show already has a rich mythology. Even as-yet unexplained features give the show textured lore. The original sin of the Yellowjackets – cannibalizing Jackie (Ella Purnell) – appears to them all as a grand Grecian feast. So it’s not surprising that many parallels can be made between Greco-Roman mythology and Yellowjackets. One parallel that grows more possible with every episode is the story of The Bacchae — specifically, how Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) is in the precarious, ultimately fatal, position of Pentheus.

'Yellowjackets' Invokes Dionysus and the Maenads