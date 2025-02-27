Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3

From the beginning, Yellowjackets has been a show that induces new theories with every passing episode. There's been speculation about what happened once the team got rescued, about how they got rescued, even about who’s going to die next. Now, in Season 3, even more theories are building onto what previously existed, as well as theories that are completely new to the season. Episode 3, titled “Them’s the Brakes,” has spawned some of the most intricate and layered theories yet, as three of the Yellowjackets experience a group hallucination of sorts. It’s rife with symbolism, from The Man With No Eyes lingering in the hall to Lottie (Courtney Eaton) acting as the class teacher. But the detail that stands out the most had to do with Jackie (Ella Purnell) and a slap bracelet.

Van, Akilah, and Shauna Experience a Shared Hallucination in ‘Yellowjackets’

When the team sets out into the woods to find Coach Scott’s (Steven Krueger) cave hideout, they have to split up. Akilah (Nia Sondaya), Van (Liv Hewson), and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) split into a trio and end up experiencing strange dream-like hallucinations. At first, each of these dream sequences is separate from one another. Akilah is wandering through the forest, picking fresh berries, when she comes across an animal pen filled with sheep, goats, and chickens — oh, and a talking alpaca, voiced by The Sopranos' Vincent Pastore, who ominously warns her that “it’s going to get what it wants,” just before she sinks into the ground. Van dreams that she’s back in the cabin, only now it’s fully furnished and in pristine condition. She sits down in front of the fire and enjoys the moment until a spark catches the rug and the entire place goes up in flames. To make matters worse, she’s stuck in her seat, much like she was when the plane first crashed. Finally, in Shauna’s dream, she’s floating in the lake when she hears a voice calling her. It’s an older version of her dead son, and she desperately tries to swim toward him but remains trapped in place in the water.

After each girl’s respective dream comes to a horrifying end, they reunite in a shared one. This time they’re back in high school, wearing their soccer jerseys, and all seems right — only nothing is. The Man With No Eyes is walking down the hall pushing a janitorial cart, Lottie is the teacher with an ominous quote about death written across the blackboard, and Jackie is there, alive and unharmed, as she repeatedly smacks a slap bracelet around her wrist, capturing everyone's attention. It seems, at first, like nothing more than a nugget of '90s nostalgia thrown in, but it soon becomes so much more when she offers each of them the bracelet to try themselves.

It Always Comes Back to Jackie in ‘Yellowjackets’

Image via Paramount+

Akilah is the first to try the bracelet, and she slaps it onto her wrist without issue. Van immediately asks to try it herself, but her experience isn’t as smooth. She slaps it onto her wrist and winces in pain as it leaves behind a deep gash on her wrist. She tosses the bracelet away, and is chastised by Jackie for it, who tells her not to be "such a baby." Shauna looks on in bewilderment, until, suddenly, Jackie slaps the bracelet around her neck, causing her to bleed out as it tightens and strangles her, despite Akilah’s best efforts to help her. The scene feels extremely odd, and though the show has depicted its fair share of dream sequences and strange moments before, this one seems particularly layered.

There are a lot of clues that hint at the bracelet meaning something, and it all comes back to Jackie. Her being in the scene at all indicates that the meaning of it all has to inevitably come back to her. The blackboard reading “Of all the ways to lose a person, death is the kindest” just drives that idea home. The bracelet also notably bears the eerie symbol we’ve become so accustomed to, and since the bracelet belongs to Jackie, we can safely assume that every reaction brought on because of it directly translates to her as well. Jackie has been haunting the narrative since her death. She was the leader of the group, the captain of the team, and she left a mark on everyone in some way. Some were more affected by her than others, though, and that’s what this scene represents.

The Slap Bracelet Is Connected to Everyone's Guilt in ‘Yellowjackets’