Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4.

At its core, the flashback storyline of Yellowjackets forces us to ask what exactly constitutes a society, and this episode does so through the lens of the legal system. Although the title of the fourth episode is a clear reference to the film, "12 Angry Men and 1 Drunk Travis," it instead takes the plotline of 12 Angry Men and flips it on its head. The trial of Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) is actually quite fair at first, but this is still a new society trying to determine its own rules. Both stories follow quite similar arcs, but each has a different outcome created by their individual circumstances, and it proves that the girls still remain very far from civilized.

Neither 'Yellowjackets' Nor '12 Angry Men' Occur in a Vacuum