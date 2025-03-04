Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4.When a series is built upon enduring mysteries in the way Yellowjackets has always been, struggling to create satisfying answers can become a huge pitfall, especially when you're telling two ongoing stories at once. After such a gripping cliffhanger in the first season, it looked like the show was falling prey to that particular problem. However, the latest episode upends all those expectations. The unexpected murder of Lottie (Simone Kessell) at the very end not only comes completely out of nowhere but also breathes new life into a story that was struggling to remain relevant.

So far, the show has never been a stranger to killing off both minor and major characters, but this is one with a scale and suddenness that we've never seen before. The decision is an exercise in boldness that returns the present storyline to the kind of murder mystery that worked so well in the first season, and it's already clear this murder could have devastating consequences. Although she was not the first victim and likely will not be the last this season, killing off Lottie might just be what this half of Yellowjackets needs to keep the audience hooked.

'Yellowjackets' Has Often Struggled To Balance Its Two Timelines