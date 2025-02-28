[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4]

Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks with Yellowjackets stars Sophie Nélisse and Steven Krueger about Season 3, Episode 4.

In "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis," the Yellowjackets hold a trial for Coach Ben for the cabin fire.

In this interview, Nélisse and Krueger discuss the team dynamics, who can be trusted, who should be feared, and what was going through Ben's mind during his testimony.

Since the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, fans have been eagerly anticipating the moment the team catches up to Coach Ben (Steven Krueger). Most of them are under the impression that he set the cabin on fire, and they're out for blood. At the forefront of this mob mentality is, naturally, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who believes she's been let down by this adult in more ways than one. Once he's captured, the trial begins with Season 3, Episode 4, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis."

This one was an emotional watch as the surviving teammates held court for their once-beloved coach. Ben, who's kept his distance from the girls since the crash, has gradually withdrawn even further from the Yellowjackets as they've given more of themselves over to the wilderness. But, now he's forced to come face-to-face with their new way of life.

To dig into the dynamics of the season, Nélisse and Krueger sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to talk Season 3, Episodes 1 through Episode 4 spoilers. Catch back up with this duo and find out who Coach Ben fears the most (hint: she's got nothing left to lose and a bad attitude) and who Shauna respects the most. Krueger also shares what was going through his mind, and Ben's, as he pleads his case to the Yellowjackets at the end of Episode 4.

There's Something "Eerie" About that Season 3 Time Jump

"Surely it can't be rainbows and sunshine."

PERRI NEMIROFF: I'm going to start with the beginning of the season because a good deal of time has passed between Season 2 and Season 3, and it was making me wonder, did you have any big burning questions for the showrunners in terms of what happened during that time period, so that when you started Season 3, you knew where they had to be?

SOPHIE NÉLISSE: Not really. Like you said earlier, we can really just imagine. It's pretty easy to imagine how they've gotten to this point. I think it's so on the nose to show it and to show them struggling and to keep doing what they were doing in the cabin. I think it's more interesting to see them thriving because you're like, “Surely it can’t be rainbows and sunshine. This is Yellowjackets that we're watching!” So, it's even more eerie of a sentiment because you know there's something even bigger underlying their current situation and that you're just waiting for it to explode into shambles.

STEVEN KRUEGER: I really didn't either. I always talk to the showrunners at the beginning of a season just because I like to get as much information as I possibly can and then kind of craft the arc of the character over the course of the entire season. I had some logistical questions about, like, “Exactly how far away am I from them? Like, if I scream, are they going to hear it, or am I really that far away where we have not crossed paths at all?” Just some things like that so I can kind of get into the headspace of an everyday routine. But no, I've said this a few times. I just think it was a very clever way to progress the story. The audience is very quickly going to be able to fill in the blanks and catch up, and, “Okay, great. Here we are. Let's hit the ground running.” We don't have to spend an episode or two just getting into how we got here.

Before I start to get into story specifics, do you know which hut is Shauna's? Courtney just told me which one's Lottie's, and now I need to place them all.

NÉLISSE: So I'm the one right next to Lottie on the left side.

What does the door look like?

NÉLISSE: It has a little curtain in the front. It's the one right next to hers on the left and has a little curtain, and it's very triangular.

Shauna and Lottie Have a Mutual Respect for One Another

The two share something in common in the wilderness.

These are some evergreen questions that I find myself asking every single time we do interviews for another season. Sophie, at the beginning of -- or even all throughout Season 3, who does Shauna respect the most?

NÉLISSE: That's a great question. I think she respects the most maybe Lottie, ironically. I don't think she believes in what Lottie believes in, but there is this sense, and I think we will start seeing it as the season progresses, that they have this sort of mutual respect for one another and some sort of mutual understanding. I think Lottie might be the only other character that actually also kind of has found herself in the wilderness the way that Shauna has, and that might want to actually stay there if they could. I think Lottie, also because of all of her visions and stuff, sees Shauna for who she truly is and sees across the veneer that Shauna puts up. So I don't think they agree, but I think they respect each other a lot.

I could see that in Episode 4 when she changes her vote.

NÉLISSE: Yeah, you can see they've established an eye contact where Lottie knows where Shauna is going, and Shauna knows that if she has Lottie on her side, she has the entire group on her side. So, they start to sort of play off of each other. I think it's a very interesting dynamic that's very subliminal, but that will grow.

Shauna Is "Like a Ticking Time Bomb" in Season 3

"She's the most erratic."

I have to rephrase it for Ben. Steven, which character on the show does Ben fear the most?

KRUEGER: I think this one, [Shauna], unfortunately, which we see start to play out a little bit this season, not only because there's a quiet power to her, but also because I think she's the most erratic. She could literally go in any direction at any time. It’s like, I'm afraid of snakes personally, and part of the reason is because you have no idea which direction; they can literally go anywhere they want at any time, and I kind of feel like that's how Shauna is. It's like she turns on a dime. You may expect her to do one thing, and she does the other thing. The tiniest little thing can set her off. It's like a ticking time bomb, and you just don't know how it's going to play out.

Steven, I want to stick with you for a minute to highlight Alexa [Baraja]'s work, because one of my absolute favorite things about these early episodes is we finally see her shine full force as Mari. What was it like working together on those scenes, and perhaps more specifically, maintaining a degree of intensity while embracing some really effective comedic beats, too?

KRUEGER: That's the nature of our show, right? The writers do such a good job of layering in this darkly comedic undertone and undercurrent throughout all of the heavy stuff that happens in the show. It was a treat to be able to work with Alexa because we had been in group scenes together, and there's always this kind of antagonistic nature between our two characters, and so to isolate those two characters and to get the opportunity to just work one on one in a very specific setting with her A.) was unique, and B.) it was just something that was kind of unexpected. I always wondered how we were going to get from Ben being on his own to finding his way back to the group, and I didn't expect it to be the way that it was. It was really poetic. I think it worked really well.

What's Going Through Coach Ben's Mind in Episode 4?

That was an emotional testimony, but did he mean it?

You have that big monologue in Episode 4, and it's incredible. It's so good from start to finish. The particular part that really caught my eye though, is when you turn to Shauna and say, “I'm so fucking sorry, Shauna.” Then you have a really long beat where you don't say anything. What was it like for you figuring out what's going through his head then, and maybe why that's the point when he knows he needs to stop and reset?

KRUEGER: It's a good question. Look, I think the scariest thing as any actor, which I would assume you'd agree with, is when you see a scene and it's, like, three or four straight pages of mostly just you talking, and you're like, “Oh, man.” You're grateful to, of course, have an opportunity to do all of that, and at the same time, it's just like, “How do you keep this interesting and dynamic over the course of so much dialogue?”

I remember getting to that beat, and it was like I had said everything I needed to say. Then I remember taking a moment of looking around because I was absolutely amazed at what the set designers built, and looking around at that and just having that moment of being like, "This is actually amazing," and I feel like if these are the last words I end up speaking, I want these young girls that I consider myself a mentor to to actually hear some sort of positive reinforcement of, like, “You guys are kind of incredible, and I hope you know that.”

The first four episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 are available to stream on Paramount+ and Showtime. Subsequent episodes are released every Sunday.