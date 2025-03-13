For three seasons, Yellowjackets has enjoyed an aura of mystery, which has returned to the forefront following a sinister murder. Everyone involved has skeletons in the closet, but the most unsettling — and underutilized — for much of the show is that of Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and her alter ego, "Other Tai." Recent events in Episode 5, both in the present and the past, make her potential threat more explicit than ever. They reinforce themes of the wilderness coming back with a vengeance after two decades, as attempts to summon her might have gone too well. If Other Tai is actually the one who we've been following this whole time, she might be responsible for two of the most horrific events, and it would have dire implications for her other former teammates.