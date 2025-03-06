Once again, Yellowjackets has changed forever. If there's one thing that last week's episode proved to us is that no one is safe, and now the characters are faced with a new mystery to solve: who killed Lottie (Simone Kessell)? An investigation has to start, but some people are eager to take the matter into their own hands. Collider can exclusively reveal a sneak peek of this week's episode, which reveals who will team up with who in order to discover what the heck is going on. The new episode, titled "Did Tai Do That?" debuts this Friday.

The sneak peek reveals yet another moment in which adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) gets annoyed. After getting trapped inside a freezer and dealing with Misty's (Christina Ricci) crazy, somebody hits her car. That somebody is none other than Walter (Elijah Wood), who is forced to admit he is tailing her. Naturally, he appointed himself to investigate Lottie's death, and apparently Shauna is one of the suspects.

Shauna, on the other hand, was following Misty in order to find out more about what she has been up to. However, she is prevented from doing it when Walter gets in her way. As their conversation evolves, Walter realizes that Shauna is a lot wittier than he expected, which prompts him to realize that maybe they could team up to discover who is the real killer — one of them or somebody else.

What Happens Next In 'Yellowjackets'?

Lottie's death came out of nowhere and it raises many questions. Did her death have anything to do with the fact that she was starting to get closer to Callie (Sarah Desjardins)? Was she ever the Antler Queen? Dit "it" kill her? We also can't forget that the season is yet to introduce Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) to the story and reveal what her character's involvement is in the whole story. Maybe she's the mysterious killer? We will have to wait and find out.

After the next episode, we'll be halfway through Season 3 of Yellowjackets, which means that some answers are bound to start popping up. At least that's what cast members Sophie Nélisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Courtney Eaton hinted at. In an interview with Collider, the trio gave general comments about the new season and Nélisse stated that "a lot of the fan theories will finally be answered. A lot of the questions that have been pending."

Yellowjackets rolls out new episodes on Fridays. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.