Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6.

Unlike its other present-day storyline, the past timeline in Yellowjackets captures the isolation the team experiences. We've learned to adapt to the strange circumstances of the wilderness just like they have, which makes it all the more shocking when a man (Nelson Franklin) shows up right in the middle of their latest death ritual. Not only does it go against everything we were led to believe about this group's time in the wilderness, but it also raises serious questions about what their response is going to be.

Although one might think the girls would leap at the chance to finally return home, there is evidence to suggest otherwise, as they're not the same people they were when they crashed in the Canadian wilderness a year ago. Given the very nature of Yellowjackets' story, their rescue is a foregone conclusion, but that outcome is still likely a ways away, and what happens next will likely explain a lot about why the team is so desperate to keep the past dead and buried.

Until Now, the Yellowjackets Have Been Defined by Their Isolation