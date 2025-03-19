Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6.

In the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) passes the torch to Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) after the wilderness chooses her to lead, but after a time jump, Season 3 has shown that the girls have not been satisfied with Natalie’s tenure as Antler Queen. After their 12 Angry Men-inspired trial in Episode 4, popular opinion has been shifting in Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) favor, who is poised to potentially take over as their new leader, as the girls become fed up with Natalie's leadership and defense of Coach Ben (Steven Krueger).

After finding him guilty of burning down the cabin, the Yellowjackets choose to spare Ben's life and keep him as their prisoner, but in the most recent episode, Natalie makes the controversial decision to put him out of his misery. She does so knowing this will likely be the last straw, and the girls vote to strip her of her power as Antler Queen as a result, but her decision was ultimately the right one, and the episode’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger proves it.

Akilah’s Vision Comes True Thanks to Natalie’s Mercy Killing in 'Yellowjackets'