Season 3 of Yellowjackets sees Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in a post-partum haze, brushing against the levity the other girls are experiencing in springtime. Shauna's growing pains after the tragedy of losing Jackie (Ella Purnell) and her child so close together are complicated by both Coach Ben's (Steven Krueger) abandonment and trial, and the admiration of Melissa (Jenna Burgess). Melissa, seemingly meek, seems interested in not only Shauna’s capacity as a butcher, but in her increasing violence and rage. In Season 3, Episode 5, "Did Tai Do That?", Melissa punctuates this dynamic when she gives Shauna a sheath for her hunting knife and highlights Jackie's past mistreatment of Shauna, as well as Jeff treating her like a "dirty secret."

With tension between Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Lottie (Courtney Eaton), and Travis (Kevin Alves) and Akilah (Nia Sondaya), Shauna is posed as a figure of rebellion. In Shauna’s new age of apparent brutality, hallmarked by her relationship with Melissa, Van (Liv Hewson) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) jokingly wonder if she makes Melissa dress like Jackie, noting the relationship's morbid foundations and what Shauna likely repressed during her entire friendship with Jackie. Still, they hesitantly agree she seems "better." And with Natalie keeping her word with Coach Ben and killing him to end his suffering, Lottie’s spirituality-by-way-of-schizophrenia has returned, propelling Shauna into leadership. Finally.

Shauna's Violent Streak Is Complicated by Her Relationship With Melissa