Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7.

After a cliffhanger that will surely go down as one of Yellowjackets' most jaw-dropping, Episode 7 “Croak” comes through with answers and even more twists. We see the team go full savage mode as they decide what to do with their unexpected visitors, and Joel McHale makes his much-anticipated appearance. Meanwhile, the adult timeline grows more tense as secrets are revealed, a potential break in Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) murder comes to light, and Van’s (Lauren Ambrose) condition worsens. The latter half of Season 3 is already making up for the slower start, and from here on out, it’s just a race to the finish line as we await answers and learn how the mystery will unravel further.

Joel McHale Arrives in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Episode 7

Image via Showtime

Joel McHale may have been among the special guest star announcements for Season 3 of Yellowjackets, but his role was left largely under wraps — that is, until this week. At the end of the previous episode, the team’s feast honoring Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) is interrupted by some unsuspecting hikers. Episode 7 begins by telling us a bit more about them, and informing us that they aren’t just hikers, but researchers — and McHale plays Kodi, their wilderness guide. The researchers are a couple named Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hannah (Ashley Sutton), and it’s through them that we learn what has been making that screeching noise we’ve been hearing all season: frogs. More specifically, they’re researching the mating habits of a certain kind of frog. We see snippets of the two days they spend in the woods leading up to their encounter with the Yellowjackets, during which we learn a bit about Edwin and Hannah, but Kodi is notably more reserved.

The day before they encounter the Yellowjackets, they’re sitting in their tent waiting out a rainstorm and smoking one of Kodi's homemade joints, and Hannah jokes that she’s going to call Miss Cleo on their SAT phone to ask when the rain will let up. Edwin gives her a hard time about this, while Kodi encourages it, leading the two to playfully wrestle over the phone, and causing Hannah to accidentally fall backwards and break it. Edwin is furious, claiming the phone is their lifeline, but Kodi corrects them, saying that he is their lifeline. The next day, Edwin wonders if Kodi broke the phone on purpose and also realizes that Hannah is smitten with him, causing him to become even more wary. That night, he brings Kodi’s jacket to Hannah and points out that it's labeled with a completely different name, but Hannah shrugs it off and says Kodi probably just bought it at a secondhand store and there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Edwin lets it go only because he starts to smell something reminiscent of barbecue and wants to go check it out, believing the scent to mean that there are other people nearby. Kodi warns him against this, adding that he wouldn’t recommend approaching people this far from civilization. Edwin doesn’t listen and heads in the direction of the scent, so a defeated Hannah and Kodi follow him in case he gets into trouble — and boy, does he. This is where the timeline finally lines up with the cliffhanger of the previous episode, only this time we get more details, like Hannah prematurely recording the audio of their encounter before they arrive. The Yellowjackets look stunned as they take in the sight of people standing in front of them. Even Van (Liv Hewson) chokes out, “We’re going home.” Edwin almost seems to recognize them, stammering out some semblance of recognition. It feels like a true glimmer of hope — but before he can fully get out his words, he’s fatally stabbed by Lottie (Courtney Eaton) and falls to the ground with an ax sticking out of the back of his head.

The Yellowjackets Embrace the Wild in Season 3 Episode 7

Image via Paramount+

As soon as Edwin falls to the ground, everything devolves into chaos. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) laughs maniacally, Nat (Sophie Thatcher) looks horrified, and Lottie justifies her actions by saying, “They don’t belong. “It” doesn’t want them here,” Kodi tells Hannah to run, which sets the team off, and they chase after the trio. Nat orders everyone not to kill them, just to capture them and bring them back — after all, these people may be their chance to go home. In the chaos of their escape, Kodi shoots an arrow that hits Melissa (Jenna Burgess) in the shoulder, and she screams and begs Shauna not to leave her. Shauna, unable to stay behind, orders Mari (Alexa Barajas) to help Melissa: "If she dies, you die.” Gen (Vanessa Prasad) is also there to help, and scolds Lottie for starting all of this, claiming that the newcomers were probably there to help them. But Lottie is already far gone, bent over Edwin’s body, licking his blood from her hands and smearing it on her face, whispering, “You’ll see. I promise you’ll see.”

Hannah and Kodi end up running off in different directions, as Hannah wants to go back to their camp, where they have supplies, and Kodi thinks they’ll be safer the deeper into the woods they go. Even after they split up, Hannah's got a good headstart until her hair gets snagged on a branch and rips out, leaving behind a piece of evidence to give her away. Hannah hides in a hollowed-out log as Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van pass by, and once they're gone, she decides to record a message on her DAT player in case she doesn’t make it out alive. She devotes it to her daughter, Alex, and we hear tearful snippets of it throughout the episode. While she’s doing this, Tai and Van stumble across the researchers' campsite and make another find, finding supplies labeled KUH, the same acronym on the stash Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) previously found. More than that, they discover the SAT phone, and Van immediately tries to call her mom, only to devastatingly realize it’s broken. Tai tries to lighten the mood by saying they’ll have more supplies, but Van points out they don’t need them now; they just need to find these people so they can go home.

Shauna finds the strand of Hannah's hair hanging from a branch and holds onto it for safekeeping, and she and Nat slowly approach where Hannah is hiding. Hannah quietly comes out of her hiding place and raises her hands in surrender, begging them not to hurt her. Nat tells her it’s OK, but Shauna isn’t so keen, and immediately holds her at knifepoint for what happened to Melissa. Hannah insists it wasn’t her who shot Melissa, but adds that they brought first aid supplies that will help her. Nat and Shauna bring Hannah back to camp with them, where Lottie is still smearing Edwin’s blood all over her face, and Gen and Mari have managed to get the arrow out of Melissa’s shoulder — albeit as painfully as possible. Everyone looks at Hannah with bewilderment as she introduces herself to them — and just like that, has a new member been inducted into the Yellowjackets?

Travis and Akilah Make a Deal in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Episode 7

Image via Showtime

Akilah (Nia Sondaya) and Travis (Kevin Alves) pair off to find Kodi, and as they attempt to track him down, Akilah wonders aloud about why Lottie killed Edwin. She’s trying to reason why Lottie would do such a thing, believing Lottie must have just sensed he was a bad guy. Travis doesn’t have an answer for her, and they can’t ponder it further because Misty arrives with a plan of her own. With the cliff just up ahead, they can drive Kodi towards it and corner him there. They decide to split up in an effort to do so, with Travis firing off some shots to hopefully draw him in the direction they want.

This all comes to a head when Misty tracks down Kodi and starts chasing him. He shoots at her with his crossbow, and though she ducks in time, she loses her glasses in the dark forest. Kodi keeps running and passes Travis and Akilah, who are hiding behind a tree. Akilah warns him there’s a cliff up ahead, and as they approach he nervously shifts and accidentally slips off the edge anyway. He manages to grab onto some tree roots to keep himself from falling, and even tells Travis to save his bullet when he aims the gun at him; he’s prepared to die on his own terms. But Travis catches him off-guard and asks Kodi to take them back with him, helping him back up over the edge to safety. This storyline is ambiguous for now, as we don’t see Kodi, Akilah, Travis, or Misty for the rest of the episode.

8:20 Related Behind The Scenes of Yellowjackets Go behind the scenes of Yellowjackets Season 3 with cast insights, filming challenges, and the VFX magic that makes the show so intense.

Misty Joins the Investigation in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Episode 7