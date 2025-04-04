Yellowjackets is no stranger to jaw-dropping twists, from the feast of Jackie (Ella Purnell) to the deaths of main characters like Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Lottie (Simone Kessell). Season 3 in particular has been dishing out the plot twists and cliffhangers in nearly every episode. There’s been Coach Scott’s (Steven Krueger) capture and death, and the shocking reveal that Melissa (Jenna Burgess/Hilary Swank) is one of the present-day survivors.

However, the biggest and most unexpected moment yet was when a group of researchers stumbled across the Yellowjackets deep in the wilderness. Up until this point, it seemed as though the team was completely secluded, with civilization nowhere near. So for people to suddenly show up was a shock to the system. It was a promise of freedom and rescue which had once seemed so out of reach. But just as quickly as it’s offered, it’s ripped away once again, and it’s infuriating the way it’s done.

The Yellowjackets Turn Their Backs on Rescue in Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Showtime

After Lottie (Courtney Eaton) kills one of the researchers, the team realizes they’re in a much more precarious situation than they were originally. When the group first arrived, they could have made up some plausible-sounding story as to why they had Coach Scott’s head on a platter (what that story would be, I have no idea.) But the second Lottie killed Edwin (Nelson Franklin), any chance at gaining the others' trust was quickly squandered. This move sends Hannah (Ashley Sutton) and Kodiak (Joel McHale) running for the hills, only to be captured by the team, and surprisingly spared as they realize they may actually be useful to them in the long run. As it turns out, they’re right. Not only do the researchers have supplies that the team doesn’t, such as basic first aid, but Kodiak is a trained wilderness guide and can get them all back to the pickup point where they’ll be rescued and brought home. The team rejoices in this and begins packing for their 6-day trek to the pick-up point.

After all they’ve gone through, they finally get to go home… at least, that was the plan. As soon as they set out to leave, Lottie announces that she’s staying. At first, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) sympathizes with her, saying that she understands the idea is scary, but this is a real rescue, and they get to go home. However, Lottie feels the wilderness is her home now, and she admits that she doesn’t know who she is outside of it. Unable to change her mind, Natalie agrees to let Lottie stay and the rest of them plan to go on. But then Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) drops her bag and says she’s staying too, and to everyone’s surprise, Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) joins them. Both Shauna and Tai admit that something doesn’t feel right, and that it hasn’t since Kodiak and Hannah arrived. Baffled and frustrated, Natalie is content to let them stay behind, but then Shauna tells her that none of them are leaving. And since she’s recently been deemed the leader of the group, what Shauna says goes.

This 'Yellowjackets' Twist Is Shocking