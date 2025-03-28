Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks with the Yellowjackets creative team, co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bert Nickerson, and EPs Jonathan Lisco and Drew Comins.

They dig into Season 3, Episode 8, where it's revealed that Oscar-winner Hilary Swank plays Adult Melissa.

The creatives discuss the importance of Teen Shauna and Melissa's relationship, how they cast Swank in the show, and what would have happened if Lottie hadn't spoken up in the wilderness.

"A Normal, Boring Life," indeed. In Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 8, this may be the best these girls could have hoped for after leaving the wilderness, but is that what they want?

We've known Academy Award-winning powerhouse Hilary Swank was joining the show since before Season 3 premiered, but in Episode 8, it's finally revealed that she's none other than present-day Hat Girl—sorry, Melissa (played by Jenna Burgess). It seems she didn't anticipate her previous teammate would hunt her down if an incriminating tape resurfaced after decades. Now, Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is taking a bite out of her ex, Van's (Lauren Ambrose) health has taken a turn for the worse, we've got bizarre dreams (re: the death-head hawkmoths Shauna sees), and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has put an end to Kodi (Joel McHale) and Hannah's (Ashley Sutton) rescue plan.

We've got questions, and you've got theories. To dig into these developments, Collider's Perri Nemiroff caught up with the series' creators, Ashley Lyle and Bert Nickerson, co-writer, director, and executive producer Jonathan Lisco, and executive producer Drew Comins while at SXSW 2025. Check out the full conversation below to find out how they got Swank to join the cast, what's going on with the Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Melissa dynamic, and whether the Yellowjackets would have stayed in the wilderness without Lottie's intervention.

Hilary Swank's 'Yellowjackets' Role Will Require "Sharp Teeth"

"It required someone who came to play and had that incredible talent and wasn't going to get eaten alive."

PERRI NEMIROFF: The first thing I want to know about is how exactly someone goes about casting Hilary Swank in their show. Is it a situation where you need to cast Adult Melissa and go to her, or does she express interest, and then you craft a role for her?

JONATHAN LISCO: We went to her. I've never really talked to Hilary, actually, about whether or not she was a huge Yellowjackets fan prior to us approaching her, so we're not really sure.

DREW COMINS: We felt we needed an actress of gravity. Coming into a show in Season 3 is a really hard thing to do, especially given the tour de force of the talents of Melanie [Lynskey], Christina [Ricci], Tawny [Cypress], and Lauren [Ambrose]. Obviously, the legacy from Juliette [Lewis], right? It required someone who came to play and had that incredible talent and wasn't going to get eaten alive, pun intended, by the other women. This was someone who, quite obviously, stands her ground and can come into the character with a predisposition to make that character a fearsome competitor and a fearsome rival to the others. So I think ultimately, looking around at the landscape, there weren't that many people who could really fill those shoes, and she felt like someone who could bring a lot of depth. We hadn't really seen her, without spoiling too much, do a role that had the level of sharp teeth that this character requires.

Did she have any particular burning questions for all of you in terms of being able to wrap her head around her character and also where you're at in the narrative, just to have a little bit of a foundation before jumping in?

ASHLEY LYLE: Yeah. We talked with her when she first came on board. And again, the casting process is so strange because essentially, you look at the character, and you go, “Let's take the biggest swing we can.” In this particular case, it worked. That's very rare. Then, after she signed on, we had a really great Zoom session, and we talked her through what we were thinking, and we talked her through the