Yellowjackets fans have been waiting for this for six months. In late 2024, it was announced that Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) joined the cast of Season 3, but more than half the season went by with no sign of her. This will finally change next week, as a promo for Episode 8 (titled "A Normal, Boring Life") reveals her highly anticipated participation in the series. The episode drops next Sunday, March 30 on Showtime. If you own a Paramount+ subscription, though, you will be able to watch the new episode on Friday, March 28.

Despite the revelation, the promo doesn't bluntly spill the beans on who Swank is playing in the story. However, we've had hints throughout the season of who she might be — and if she is indeed talking to Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) as the promo suggests, chances are that our suspicions were correct the whole time. The question is: could Swank's character be the one targeting wilderness survivors? Is she the one who killed Lottie (Simone Kessell)?

Shauna herself is in no mood to deal with her trauma buddies. After dealing with her share of events that threatened her life, she's decided that she's no one's friend. Additionally, she is fully aware that none of them are safe, which makes her state that "the only way to truly be safe is to be the only one left," which suggests that she will take drastic measures to protect herself.

Do The 'Yellowjackets' Girls Get Rescued?

There is also a lot going on in the 90s timeline of Yellowjackets. The survivors of the plane crash are dealing with a lot: the death of Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), what it means for Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and, of course, the apparition of the frog specialists that might be their ticket out of exile. They will bog down Hannah (Ashley Sutton) with questions about the world they lost contact with, but the most important question remains the same — will Hannah, Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Kodi (Joel McHale) be able to bring them back to civilization?

The cast of Yellowjackets also features Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Tawny Cypress (Heroes), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Sophie Nélisse (The Rest Of Us), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream 7), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Liv Hewson (For Worse), Warren Kole (The Terminal List) and Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent).

New episodes of Yellowjackets drop on Fridays on Paramount+ and linearly on Showtime on Sunday nights. Check out the promo above.