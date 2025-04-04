Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 9.

As Yellowjackets approaches its Season 3 finale, the stakes are higher than ever. In Episode 8, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) took the liberty of denying rescue to the rest of the team because she, Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) had bad feelings about going. Episode 9 follows up on this decision and how it divides the team. Meanwhile, the present-day timeline picks up with Melissa (Hilary Swank) and Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) altercation and how it bleeds onto the rest of the survivors — literally. The episode doesn’t pull any punches, giving us plenty of drama in both timelines and two shocking deaths, honoring the promise that Season 3 would be Yellowjackets' most fatal season yet.

A New Plan Is Hatched in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Episode 9

After Shauna squashes the team’s plan of being rescued, tensions at camp are amped up to eleven, and new alliances are formed. Kodi (Joel McHale) wants to leave with or without her permission, and only stays when Shauna holds him at gunpoint. This results in both he and Hannah (Ashley Sutton) being put in the animal pen for the time being until everyone decides what they’re going to do. Tai explains to Van (Liv Hewson) that the frog scientists lost their minds when they saw what happened to Coach (Steven Krueger), so it's not a stretch to imagine how the rest of the world will react. Van serves her a hefty dose of reality by reminding her they barely made it through the winter, and only did so because they ate a kid, but Tai is unbothered and assures her that they’ll get through another one; they just have to be smart.

Elsewhere, Travis (Kevin Alves) is covering the forest floor with twigs and branches, and when he throws a log on the pile to test it, the weight triggers a pit of spikes meant to trap and kill whatever falls inside. He later asks Lottie to join him in the woods because he feels as though “It” is trying to talk to him. Suddenly, it clicks: Travis is planning to kill Lottie so they can all go home. Sure enough, when they get to the woods, Travis tells her that she's ruining their chance at rescue, and he can’t let her do it — but Lottie tells him that she just wanted him to feel that Javi (Luciano Leroux) is with them. The wind picks up around them as if on cue, and she starts walking forward. It isn’t until she hears the crack of a twig under her foot that she clues into Travis’ plan. She looks back at him and smiles, and he just shakes his head in disbelief as she walks away without triggering his trap.

Back at camp, Shauna hears everyone whispering about her, so she pulls aside those she knows are on her side: Melissa (Jenna Burgess), Misty (Samantha Hanratty), Tai, Van, and Lottie. Shauna thinks everyone else is planning something, so Misty offers to spy on them since everyone knows she’s been kicked out of all other meetings and won’t suspect her. Despite her efforts, the others catch on to her pretty quickly and refuse to give anything away, naturally. The second group, consisting of Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Mari (Alexa Barajas), Gen (Vanessa Prasad), and Akilah (Nya Sondaya), knows they can’t handle another winter, with Akilah even admitting that she hopes the wilderness will choose her first, but according to Nat, there’s another way they can go ahead with their plan. Later that night, Mari brings Hannah into the woods, where Natalie passes her a knife and tells her that they’re going to make a run for it. All Hannah has to do is wait until everyone else is asleep, cut herself and Kodi free, and meet them in the woods. With that, rescue plan 2.0 is in action.

There’s Trouble in the Wilderness in 'Yellowjackets' Season