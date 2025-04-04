Summary
- On this new episode of Collider Forces, Liv Hewson returns to the show to discuss Yellowjackets Season 3.
- During their Forces conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Hewson pinpoints the moment in Season 3 when everything changes for Van.
- They also explain how they tackled crucial scenes in Episode 9, “How the Story Ends.”
Yellowjackets has a phenomenal team at the helm. Showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco do a top-tier job steering the ship. However, one thing that’s been apparent since the very beginning is how much their ensemble cares about their characters. It’s a level of passion, dedication and collaboration that undoubtedly bolsters their presence in the show and their impact on the narrative. A prime example of that? How Liv Hewson changed the game for their character, Van Palmer.
In May 2023, Hewson became the very first guest on Collider Forces, a show they inspired. Collider Forces is a Collider Ladies Night spin-off series designed to use a similar style of conversation to highlight even more need-to-know voices in this industry, ones that are changing it for the better. Hewson’s inspired significant change in recent years. Change for themself, change for non-binary representation in Hollywood, and also a significant change to the Yellowjackets narrative.