Summary On this new episode of Collider Forces, Liv Hewson returns to the show to discuss Yellowjackets Season 3.

During their Forces conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Hewson pinpoints the moment in Season 3 when everything changes for Van.

They also explain how they tackled crucial scenes in Episode 9, “How the Story Ends.”

Yellowjackets has a phenomenal team at the helm. Showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco do a top-tier job steering the ship. However, one thing that’s been apparent since the very beginning is how much their ensemble cares about their characters. It’s a level of passion, dedication and collaboration that undoubtedly bolsters their presence in the show and their impact on the narrative. A prime example of that? How Liv Hewson changed the game for their character, Van Palmer.

In May 2023, Hewson became the very first guest on Collider Forces, a show they inspired. Collider Forces is a Collider Ladies Night spin-off series designed to use a similar style of conversation to highlight even more need-to-know voices in this industry, ones that are changing it for the better. Hewson’s inspired significant change in recent years. Change for themself, change for non-binary representation in Hollywood, and also a significant change to the Yellowjackets narrative.

‘Yellowjackets’ Changed Liv Hewson - Professionally and Personally

“To have carried the character to the place that she's in now, I feel a much more stable sense of what I'm able to accomplish with her.”