We've had to wait for quite a while, but now the wait is (almost) over. Today, Showtime took to social media to officially announce that the new season of Yellowjackets has started filming. The exciting news came with some first-look images that, while don't tell us much in terms of story, lures us back into the atmosphere that we're eager to revisit. The new season is yet to get a specific release window.

The images from Yellowjackets Season 3 take us back to the woods where the young versions of the main characters have had to survive before escaping back to civilization. Once again, we see the deer skull that we are now more than familiar with, an improvised sleeping area in a somewhat sheltered space surrounded by trees and some of the girls' clothes hung out to dry in the middle of the forest. With the latter, the production team took the opportunity to put a little Easter egg and hang the first page of Episode 1 along with the clothes. Unfortunately, the page doesn't come with a title reveal, but it does inform you that the show's creators Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson worked together on the same screenplay to kick off the new season. From the looks of it, Nickerson will also take on directing duties this season.

Last month, Collider's Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt talked about the new season with series star Melanie Lynskey and managed to get some info from the actor. Lynskey revealed that during a conversation with the series' writers, she was informed that "things are going to get very dark for Shauna," which is... scary. Shauna has already been through some pretty harsh moments — as well as most of the girls in the woods and grown women trying to hide their secrets — so to say it may get worse makes us wonder what kind of dark events are in store for fans in the upcoming episodes.

How Far Along Is 'Yellowjackets' Season 3?

According to recent reports, episodes from the new season are still being written. But factoring in the new info that filming has started suggests that the series' writers may be close to wrapping up the story and at least the first few episodes are already locked and ready to come to life. Of course, details from the new season are still kept under wraps, but the show is yet to reveal all its secrets, including who the new girl is, some weird apparitions and the truth about the Antler Queen — just to name a few.

Aside from Lysnkey, the cast from Yellowjackets also features Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Fallout), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Jason Ritter (A Million Little Things), Nuha Jes Izman (FBI), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Blindspot) and Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told).

Yellowjackets Season 3 is set to premiere in 2025. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. You can check out the set images above.

