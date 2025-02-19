Summary Collider's Erick Massoto sat down with Yellowjacket's Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courtney Eaton for Season 3 at CCXP 2024.

The trio teases a lot of answers to fan theories and an "unhinged and animalistic" Season 3.

They also discuss Shauna's mindset, Lottie's journey this season, and what fans can expect between Tai and Van.

The world needs to know what happens next to our beloved Yellowjackets! Thank goodness Season 3 is only just around the corner. How will Shauna deal with her repeated trauma? What’s the latest on fan-favorite couples Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown)and Van (Liv Hewson)? We need Lottie ( Courtney Eaton) answers. Luckily for us, Collider's Erick Massoto got the scoop from Shauna, Taissa, and Lottie themselves as we got to chat with the fantastically talented Nélisse, Brown, and Eaton about the upcoming season of their critically acclaimed Showtime series.

Taking place in both 1996 and the present day, Yellowjackets follows a talented New Jersey girls' high school soccer team as they survive in the wilderness for 18 months after a deadly plane crash. After the survival-horror and everyday high school drama of the past, these women must deal with their reintegration into society, as well as a wide web of intrigue and mystery filled with murder, conspiracy, and some of the best, unhinged Christina Ricci you’ll ever see. Yellowjackets co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress.

Collider had the opportunity to catch up with the trio at the CCXP to ask the most burning Yellowjackets questions. During their conversation, they discussed the "unhinged and animalistic" nature of the latest of the season, finally answering some long-lingering fan theories and the shocking finale they expect will turn audiences "catatonic." Check out the full interview in the video above or in the transcript below.

'Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Will Be "Unhinged and Animalistic"

“We finally get a lot of answers.”

COLLIDER: After a long winter that's claimed lives—we miss you, Jackie...

COURTNEY EATON: R.I.P.

JASMIN SAVOY BROWN: [Laughs] Or do we?

...we are here with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Courtney Eaton to talk about Season 3 of Yellowjackets. What do you want people to expect from Season 3?

EATON: I think there's a rawness that people aren't going to expect. Season 2 had that, but in a very different way. I think Season 3 is unhinged and animalistic.

SOPHIE NÉLISSE: And I think a lot of the fan theories will finally be answered. A lot of the questions that have been pending.

EATON: Careful now!

NÉLISSE: We finally get a lot of answers, which is really satisfying.

BROWN: She didn't say they'd be confirmed. She just said they'd be answered.

EATON: This is true.

BROWN: Those are both great answers. I think that we're going to see the girls become even more themselves.

Season 3 Shows Off Shauna’s “Unhinged Madness”

Image via Showtime

Sophie, in the first two episodes, we see a different Shauna. She's obviously been through another trauma because of the baby. What can you tell us about the journey of Shauna in Season 3?

NÉLISSE: We find her in the beginning of Season 3 where she has nothing to lose anymore, so there's this sense of unhinged madness. She wants revenge, but I think it's not personal to anyone. She's just so angry at the world for having taken so much from her, and I think she just needs to let that out on someone. She's going to be very scary and unpredictable this season.

I got chills.

BROWN: Me too!

What Can Audiences Expect From Lottie And Tai/Van?

Image via Showtime

Courtney, in the first two episodes there is the thing about the screaming trees that they listen to. How do you think that this new addition, this trees thing, is going to affect Lottie across the season?

EATON: Lottie goes on a big journey this season in trying to find where she really stands and who she truly is, and if she should lean into certain sides of herself. With Lottie, there's always different sides of the magic of Lottie. Always in for a ride.

Tai and Van fans are going to kill me if I don't ask this. What can you tease for us about Season 3 for Tai and Van?

BROWN: I think that their relationship is under more pressure than ever before, if possible—but it is. So we're going to see how that affects them and what they'll do with that pressure.

EATON: That was a dun dun dun dun!

The Season Finale Will Have You Screaming At Your TV

“There’s a lot to unpack.”

Image via Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

How do you think fans will react when the season is over?

BROWN Over!? Ohhh….

NÉLISSE: They will all sign up to see a therapist. There’s a lot to unpack.

BROWN: Oh, I think people will be screaming at their TVs. Screaming.

EATON: Or just dead sitting.

NÉLISSE: I just remembered how it ends! It’s so fun.

BROWN: How it ends. Remember the ending. The last scene.

NÉLISSE: Oh, I just remembered how it ends! It’s so fun.

BROWN: Remember the ending. The last scene.

NÉLISSE: The last scene! It is so fun.

BROWN: People will be screaming.

EATON: They might just be catatonic.

BROWN: One or the other. I want to see it so bad!

NÉLISSE: It’s gonna be fun.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on Paramount+.