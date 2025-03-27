Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets, Season 3

“Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they went completely fucking nuts.” These words, furiously written down by Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in one of her journals, might have been proven true on Yellowjackets. Since the first season, fans have wondered if anything supernatural was going on in the '90s timeline, or if there are rational explanations. After a recent Season 3 episode, it’s looking more likely that one of the mysteries about the wilderness might have just that — a rational answer.

The shrieking heard from among the trees is not a forest entity hungry for a sacrifice. Episode 7 “Croak” reveals it was a colony of frogs mating, although there is some room left to leave fans still wondering if the supernatural could be involved. Such as, how could Travis (Kevin Alves) hear the sound in his vision before anyone else? For now, the amphibians may seem innocent enough, but they bring some very dark implications for the stranded teens with the symbolism in early cultures and in-show.

How Real-World Frog Mythology Is Used in ‘Yellowjackets’

It makes sense that in an episode that steps away from the main cast, the show offers an unbiased look at the wilderness that has bewildered and frightened the Yellowjackets. Researchers Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hannah (Ashley Sutton), along with their guide Kodi (Joel McHale), don't need a plane crash to place them in the middle of nowhere. They purposely hiked far inside to be up close to the Arctic Banshee frog, one of which lets out a shriek before crawling over to join a frog orgy. Like how Yellowjackets planted deeper meaning into the doomed trial of Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) by basing his fate in Greek mythology, these frogs are full of symbolism, too.

Herpetologist Harry Parsons writes, "The miracle of egg to tadpole to frog has made frogs a symbol of change, or metamorphosis, as well," in his book, The Nature of Frogs: Amphibians with Attitude, and the '90s timeline sees the girls undergo a transformation themselves. Although it's a terrible one, they embrace cannibalism to worship a presence that (it seems) has never existed. While Indigenous culture from the United States views the little critters as representing transformation, they also see them as representing healing and the changing of seasons. An ominous reversal of these ideas is present in Yellowjackets, where the characters have been corrupted by their survival mode.

The new start that comes from the community built in Season 3 almost promises healing, as the girls were close to leaving their cult worship behind until it’s destroyed by their decision to ritually eat Ben’s corpse and the violence they inflict on the research outsiders. Hannah may have knowledge of first-aid supplies, but there is no healing. Instead, it dooms her to be trapped with the feral soccer team. Moreover, if frogs symbolize the changing of seasons, they could be seen as hinting at the upcoming winter that will see the girls take their darkest turn yet. One reason why everything looks grim is who the new Antler Queen is, and it's not a mistake that the Greek fable that is told in Episode 7 foreshadows the show reaching the grim Pit Girl scene.

‘Yellowjackets’ Connects the Antler Queen to a Frog Fable