Yellowjackets Season 3 has only just begun, and we already have a lot to break down in terms of mysteries and the show's mythology. To talk a little bit about the new episodes and tease what's coming in the next few weeks, Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), who plays adult Taissa, stopped by Collider Ladies Night. The actor shared her own theories and revealed some hints that have been hidden throughout the episodes — including a major one from the very beginning. She also teased that some answers are soon coming our way.

During the interview, host Perri Nemiroff talked with Cypress about some of the choices made by series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, including the return of the man with no eyes and the potential hidden meaning in the name of the restaurant Tai and Van (Lauren Ambrose) dine-and-dash from. Nemiroff asked Cypress if she knew that the name of the restaurant translates to "no soul." Could it be a reference to Other Tai? Or maybe a hint about the events that take place immediately after they leave? While Cypress didn't know about the name of the restaurant she revealed the meaning behind the town the Yellowjackets are from, Wiskayok.

"Lenape, the Native American tribe, is a Jersey nation, and they have words — Manasquan and all these words — of towns all over New Jersey. So Ashley and Bart [Nickerson] went and found somebody who speaks Lenape, and Wiskayok roughly translates to is “killer girls” or something. It’s pretty crazy. It’s a deep dive."

Cypress told Collider that "this season is definitely going to be a rewatch" because of all the elements that will be revealed. The revelations that await in Season 3 may even eventually prompt us to go back and rewatch the whole series from the beginning. "I feel like after this season, you’re going to go back to Seasons 1 and 2 and realize that you saw Other Tai a lot more often than you thought," said Cypress.

What Happened in the 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Premiere?