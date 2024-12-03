A few weeks after Paramount+ with Showtime merely whetted our appetites with a short teaser for Yellowjackets Season 3, EW is feeding us a bigger look at the highly anticipated season with some new stills. Compared to the teaser trailer which only included flashing images of the wilderness timeline, the new images provide an extensive look at how things will unfold for the girls in both the 1996 and present-day timelines. The closing events of Season 2 pretty much set the stage for some high-stakes showdown and the images tease the immediate aftermath of the tragic events that closed out the two timelines.

The first image sees some of the adults, including Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose), and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) accompanied by her husband Jeff, seated in a church for Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) funeral. They are all in mourning, but no one will feel the gravity of Natalie's death like her best friend Misty (Christina Ricci) who's notably missing from the scene. Misty's absence could be attributed to one of two things — she's up on the podium eulogizing her best friend or perhaps is sulking away in her basement, unable to forgive herself for accidentally being responsible for killing Natalie. Natalie's death is likely to send Misty spiraling out of control and this is teased in a solo image where she's burning up their group photo.

Will adult Van finally be more open and affectionate towards Taissa? It would seem so as one image shows them to be having a moment alone in a softly lit corner. Series co-showrunner, Bart Nickerson teases their relationship via EW, saying:

"One of the things that we have always been trying to play with, but maybe this season even more so is that, as a result of a lot of their experiences, they've obviously put a lot of terrible stuff away, but they're also trying to recapture some of the best of themselves from that time, too. Some of that will be explored through that relationship."

Other characters featured in the present day include Lottie (Simone Kessell) in a solo shot and Shauna's daughter, Callie (Sarah Desjardins) whom we'll be seeing more of in this new season as her character has been upped to a series regular.

Expect More Cannibalism In 'Yellowjackets' Season 3's 1996 Timeline