Buzz, buzz, buzz! We finally have our first look at Yellowjackets Season 3, and some juicy teases for what to expect from series co-creator Ashley Lyle. Rather than a set of stills, our first look at the new season comes from a stunning set of portraits exclusive to Vanity Fair. Alongside the haunting photographs, Lyle sat down to tease a bit of what we can expect from the upcoming season of the twisty drama series, explaining that "It is very satisfying to have elements of this season that were planned from the very beginning."

As fans of the hit series know, Yellowjackets takes place in two timelines with stories running in both 1996 and the present day. In these new images, the 1996 cast joins their 2020s counterparts — if they're still alive, R.I.P. Natalie (Juliette Lewis) — hinting at a sort of merging of the past and present. As Lyle explains the images without spoiling too much:

"For each of these pairings and for each of these characters, the merging, or the overlapping of the past and present, happens in a very different way. It’s very specific to the characters. I have to choose my words so wisely, sorry. [Laughs] In certain cases, that overlap is actually quite literal in a way; in other ones, it is a demonstration of a past and a present character that may have seemed quite different and quite disparate—how that young adult became the person they are. The person that they are, even as an adult, really is an echo or a resonance from the person they used to be."

Speaking of Natalie's story, Lyle promised that her death in the present timeline doesn't change how they approached writing for Sophie Thatcher's version of the character. "She has a huge part to play in the 25 years that we haven’t seen," she explained. "But there’s something really emotionally and philosophically heartbreaking about the position she’s in. It speaks to me of an existential dread that we are all alone, awaiting our fates."

What Else Can We Expect in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3?

While we know that one of the biggest secrets the show's leads are all hiding about their time in the wilderness is that they resorted to cannibalism, Lyle teased that Season 3 will reveal even more of what they're so desperate to keep hidden about the past. Meanwhile, she also noted that they'll be upping the ante in the present timeline and raising the stakes in the wake of Nat's death. Here's what she said:

"We are going to learn more about what happened in the wilderness that they are so afraid of coming out. We hope it will be both satisfying and at times unexpected. And I think that we have found ourselves—let me think of how to say this. [Pause] The stakes are pretty high in the present-day storyline, perhaps in a way that they did not feel in season two, and that was really exciting for us to delve into."

Yellowjackets Season 3 first images are available at Vanity Fair. A release date has not been set for Season 3, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can watch previous episodes on Paramount+ with Showtime.

