The Big Picture Jennifer Morrison will direct an episode of Yellowjackets Season 3.

The third season of Yellowjackets will premiere in 2025.

Yellowjackets has received critical acclaim and nominations for various awards for its intriguing story.

Jennifer Morrison, known for her role as Allison Cameron in the long-running Fox medical drama House, is slated to direct an episode of Yellowjackets. The third season of Yellowjackets is set to premiere on Showtime some time in 2025. The announcement has to be exciting for fans of the thriller series, given Morrison's impressive resume in both acting and, more recently, directing.

It's unclear what exact episode Morrison will be taking on for Yellowjackets's third season. Season 2 wrapped in May 2023, leaving lots of fans questioning where exactly it will go in new episodes. Production began last month for the third season, with a set video showing the cast and crew (among them, the return of Elijah Wood's Walter). Outside of Morrison, the only other known director for Yellowjackets's third season is Bart Nickerson, one of the show's creators alongside Ashley Lyle.

Outside of the surprise return of Wood's Walter, Yellowjackets season three will see the return of Melanie Lynskey, Lexa Brajas, Keeyah King, Kelvin Alves, Sophie Thatcher, and Christina Ricci. Both seasons of the series have gathered critical acclaim, with critics praising its twisting story and sense of intrigue. Yellowjackets has also been nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards.

What Projects Has Jennifer Morrison Worked On?

Close

In terms of acting, most will recognize Morrison for her work in House or Once Upon a Time. She recently starred opposite Justin Hartley in the final seasons of NBC's drama, This Is Us. In film, Morrison has held supporting roles in projects such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Warrior, The Report, and Bombshell. Directing has been more of a recent endeavor for Morrison, where she's overseen episodes of several recent, well-received shows. She directed several episodes in both seasons of Peacock's medical drama Dr. Death. Additionally, she directed the third episode in the first season of HBO's acclaimed teen drama, Euphoria. Her feature film debut Sun Dogs (which she also starred in) released in 2017 and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Yellowjackets tells the past and current story of a female soccer team whose plane crashed in Canada while traveling to a tournament. The team found themselves stranded in the wilderness, forced to work together and survive for nineteen months. Characters often find themselves at odds while stranded, with some resorting to cannibalism. The modern-day portion of the series takes place in 2021 (25 years after the crash), depicting how the ordeal has affected the survivors in their current lives.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Yellowjackets and its third season. You can catch up on seasons one and two on Showtime or on Paramount+ with Showtime.