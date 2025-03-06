Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4.

Ever since Yellowjackets killed off Jackie (Ella Purnell) in Season 1 in quite a brutal fashion, it’s been pretty clear that no one in the show is safe from the writer's pen of death. At least with her, it was already hinted that she was dead, though it wasn’t confirmed, and we didn't know how or when it happened. Yellowjackets doubled down on the uncertainty of the characters' fates in the Season 2 finale when it killed off Natalie (Juliette Lewis). Going into Season 3, there was already an expectation that anything could happen to anyone at any time.

But alas, no one could have seen Lottie Matthews’ (Simone Kessell) death coming. She was being set up for such an intriguing storyline with Callie (Sarah Desjardins) and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and had just gotten out of psychiatric hold, still needing to make amends with those she hurt. She never got to heal and find her own peace. No one is safe in Yellowjackets (and maybe Lottie’s death was meant to drive that point home), but there’s too much unfinished business, and far too many things left unresolved regarding her as a character, for it to make sense. In fact, it feels a little disrespectful, not because her storyline was cut short, but because her very real mental illness wasn’t being taken seriously. Instead, the show relied on jokes and her being seen as a villain.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Had the Opportunity To Do Right by Lottie