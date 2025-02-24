Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

When Yellowjackets first premiered, we were introduced to our core group of survivors: Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Misty (Christina Ricci). But as the show went on, and more about their time in the wilderness was unveiled, we learned that there were actually more survivors than we initially thought. Season 1 revealed that Travis (Andres Soto) made it out, and the finale also dropped the bombshell that Lottie (Simone Kessell) was alive as well. Season 2 continued this trend and also introduced us to adult Van (Lauren Ambrose), which has left viewers wondering just how many survivors are still out there in the present day.

It initially seemed as though the team's time in the wilderness was so tragic that only a select few made it out — but as more and more characters are revealed to be alive, the plot thickens, and the secrets they’ve been trying to keep hidden threaten to come out. Now, the show is bringing Melissa (Jenna Burgess) further into the spotlight in the wilderness timeline, leading to speculation about whether she also made it out of the wilderness. This is backed with even more speculation thanks to the casting of Hilary Swank, whose role has yet to be revealed. So now, we must ask: Is Yellowjackets already setting up the present-day return of another survivor, and is that survivor going to be played by Swank?

Melissa Is a Bigger Character in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

Image via HBO

Season 2 of Yellowjackets opened up the story to more background characters during the wilderness timeline. It allowed that timeline to feel more full and dire, as there were so many mouths to feed and so few resources to do so. In Season 2 alone, viewers became familiar with characters such as Akilah (Nia Sondaya), Gen (Mya Lowe), and Melissa. They weren't fully central to the plot, but now they had lines, and memorable ones at that — often funny one-liners, or in Akilah’s case, a dead mouse for a friend. Season 3 begins with spring and the Yellowjackets adjusting to their new shelters after the cabin burned down. Everyone is seemingly in unison and making the best of a crappy situation — except for Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) who is throwing mean looks and harsh words at anyone who dares to speak to her.

Melissa is one of the only teammates who braves her wrath, albeit unintentionally. When Shauna is moving her baby’s grave to a new place, she hears someone lingering in the bushes and catches Melissa spying on her. She calls her out on it, and Melissa informs her that everyone at camp is afraid of her, but she isn’t. Shauna seeks to remedy this by slamming her up against a tree and holding a knife to her throat, but Melissa counters this by kissing her, and though she’s initially caught off guard, Shauna kisses her back.

In Episode 3, the pair share another scene that, while far less steamy, is just as big. While Shauna is writing in her journal, Melissa approaches. Shauna initially seems annoyed by the idea and gives her the same attitude she's been giving everyone else all season, even insinuating that Melissa is stalking her. In response, Melissa asks if they can talk, to which Shauna snarkily responds, which causes Melissa to back down and start to walk away. But in a surprising change of heart, Shauna relents and tells Melissa she can stay, and she does. They share a small smile but don't get any further opportunity to talk because Mari (Alexa Barajas) returns to camp and sends everything into chaos, but the short scene says so much. Shauna has been so angry this season, yet she's soft with Melissa and actually lets her guard down around her. Melissa may truly be the only one who can get through to Shauna this season, which will make things all the more fascinating if she is one of the survivors in the present-day timeline.

‘Yellowjackets’ Is Already Hinting at Melissa’s Return in the Present

Image via HBO

While Melissa and Shauna share their intense first kiss in the woods, the scene is intercut with one of present-day Shauna. Earlier in the episode, while in a public bathroom, someone comes in, turns off the lights, and leaves a phone in the stall next to hers. It's a move that's creepy enough on its own, but Shauna knows the phone was intended to be a message for her when it starts playing “Queen of Hearts”. She later calls the restaurant to see if anyone claimed the phone, and, after some gentle prodding (and a request to speak to the manager), she’s told yes. We don’t get to hear the description of the person who picked it up, but based on Shauna’s face and how the scene is cut with the moment between teen Shauna and Melissa in the woods, it is heavily implied that it was adult Melissa who claimed the phone.

Obviously, this could very well be a red herring, but Hilary Swank’s casting would coincide nicely with that of Melissa's increased presence in the story. With previous characters, we’ve known they’re alive before their adult counterpart shows up, so it’s never a surprise nor is it kept a secret when they are cast. Melissa has been a background character for most of the show so far, so her being alive would be a major curveball, and it would make sense that the show keep her adult version’s casting under wraps to keep that tension. Some fans have also theorized that if Swank isn’t Melissa, she could be Melissa’s sister. This is also a possibility, and could still provide an explanation as to why she’s stalking and tormenting Shauna.

Melissa’s Return Could Change Everything for Shauna in Season 3 of ‘Yellowjackets’

Shauna and Melissa sharing a kiss is a huge moment. Not only does it immediately put Melissa on the map as a character to watch, but it also brings forth some huge character development for Shauna. There’s no way to just move on from the kiss; they will have to talk about it, whether it was simply a heat-of-the-moment thing, or if it meant something to both parties. If the latter is true, Melissa’s reappearance in the present timeline could turn Shauna’s world upside down.

At this point in the season, Shauna and Jeff (Warren Kole) have finally found a level ground; after the whole Adam (Peter Gadiot) ordeal, and Jeff being revealed as the blackmailer, they’ve sort of made peace with their very strange marriage. Even though Shauna stresses him out in just about every episode, they’ve ironed out a lot of their big issues. They actually communicate now, for better or worse. Melissa coming back into Shauna’s life after the time they shared in the woods will undoubtedly change her marriage with Jeff, because whether it was just that one kiss, or more, they have a history together that will need to be addressed. Time will tell what the deal is with Swank’s casting is, and how big of a role Melissa will play, but one thing is for certain: Yellowjackets Season 3 may just be its juiciest yet.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere Fridays on Showtime.