Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets, Season 3

Yellowjackets can’t get enough animal imagery. The bees – a given – have been joined by bears, birds, even frogs in the show’s three seasons. As Season 3 winds down, its antepenultimate episode, “A Normal, Boring Life,” brings in even more symbolic fauna. Moths. In yet another melancholic vision of Jackie (Ella Purnell), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) dreams of a mundane life as a teen working in a grocery store.

There’s plenty to unpack – Jackie is older, wearing the colors she told Shauna she chose for an imagined shared dorm, pointing out that Shauna’s post-wilderness life hasn’t reflected her dreams of college, literature, and a better life. Shauna realizes she’s ringing up hot chocolate (Jackie’s drink in the vision of her death) and the packaged meat turns to human body parts (you know, the cannibalism) — as above her, the fluorescent light panel fills with moths.

The Death’s-head Hawkmoth Is Loaded With Significance